Who replaces Putin, "sick and losing weight". The latest rumor about the Tsar's health

Who replaces Putin, "sick and losing weight". The latest rumor about the Tsar's health

Jade Oricchio

Medical visits, malaise, weight loss. How is Vladimir Putin? Today the Telegram General Svr channel, managed by a former Russian official who is now a dissident and considered reliable, returned to the health conditions of the president of the Russian Federation with a long post: “Last Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Putin rested and is undergoing another medical examination. Putin and his close circle of friends and family are concerned about coughing fits, as well as constant nausea and lack of appetite due to medications and a specific diet for cancer patients. In recent months, the Kremlin leader has lost 8 kilograms, thinness and persistent cough are considered by the elites as a sign of the rapid deterioration in the leader’s health ”.

Obviously no confirmation comes from Moscow and the Western secret services, so these are words to be taken with a grain of salt. Indiscretions verifiable only with time.

Meanwhile, Generall Svr’s post goes into detail: “Despite the rest and medical procedures, the president constantly received morning and evening reports and also participated in two meetings via video link. On Sunday evening, Putin held a meeting with government and military leaders. Dissatisfied with the field operations, there were scoldings, screams and swear words especially against the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu even though he was removed a couple of weeks ago ”. The conclusion of the Telegram channel is tranchant: “Putin will end up with his nerves in pieces”.

