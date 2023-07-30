Who was Sofia Castelli, the 20-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend in Cologno Monzese

Sociology student at the Bicocca University of Milan, those who knew her describe her as a “cheerful, very sweet and full of dreams” girl. The last night of her life, as evidenced by the videos of her published on her social networks, she spent it dancing in the disco. She then returned home with a friend of hers, before being stabbed to death by 23-year-old Zakaria Atqaoui, with whom she had finally broken up after dating, up and down, for about three years. The young man risks the aggravating circumstance of premeditation

Deep brown eyes, a student at the Bicocca in Milan, a younger brother and two parents to whom she was very close. This is the portrait of Sofia Castelli, the 20-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in the night between 28 and 29 July in her home in Cologno Monzese, in the province of Milan, by her ex-boyfriend. The man, 23-year-old Zakaria Atqaoui, confessed to the crime and now risks the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

Who was Sofia Castelli

Those who knew Sofia Castelli describe her as a “cheerful, very sweet and full of dreams” girl. She was 20 years old and was studying Sociology at the Bicocca University in Milan. The last night of her life, as evidenced by the videos of her published on her social networks, she spent it dancing in the The Beach disco in Milan together with some friends of hers. She then returned home just before 6 in the morning, when she posted a photo of her building colored red by the first rays of the sun. Together with her one of her friends, who was already scheduled to sleep at her house. Her parents, on the other hand, were in Sardinia with their little brother for a family event.

The murder

Sofia Castelli’s ex-boyfriend Zakaria Atqaoui was not present at The Beach. The two had dated for about three years, with ups and downs, until the decision to break up permanently. As it turned out, they had not spent the evening together. But then the young man broke into her ex’s house and attacked her to death: he killed her with several stab wounds in the throat, then left the apartment and went to turn himself in around 9.30 in the morning. in the local police command of Cologno. The details of what happened are still to be clarified. The friend who was sleeping at Sofia Castelli’s house didn’t notice anything until the police arrived and now she is in shock. The police found the young woman on the ground in a pool of blood. Zakaria Atqaoui was formally arrested for voluntary homicide, in execution of a detention for suspected crime issued by the Monza prosecutor’s office.

The investigations

The 23-year-old risks the aggravating circumstance of premeditation. The investigations, coordinated by the Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office, in the past few hours have reconstructed what happened between 5.58 in the morning, the time when Sofia Castelli returned home with her friend from the disco, and 9.30, the time when Atquaoui showed up from the Local Police to turn themselves in. No signs of forced entry were found on the door of the victim’s house, which means that the young man managed to enter another way, after waiting for the girl to return. The investigators are ascertaining the existence of a duplicate house key, with which the boy could have entered the apartment and attacked the ex in his sleep. “He answered the magistrate’s questions and was very cooperative,” said Atquaoui’s lawyer, Marie Louise Mozzarini. The validation of the detention is expected for tomorrow.

