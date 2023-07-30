Cultivating Artisan Talents and Driving Technological Breakthroughs: How Heilongjiang Workers (Model Workers) Innovation Studio Supports the Province’s Industrial Strength

Heilongjiang Workers (Model Workers) Innovation Studio has been playing a crucial role in cultivating artisan talents and carrying out technological breakthroughs in the province, providing strategic support for the development of a strong industrial province. The Heilongjiang Provincial Federation of Trade Unions has been focusing on the work of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, actively promoting and establishing innovation studios for all types of employees at all levels.

One such successful innovation studio is the Yang Haibo Model Worker and Craftsman Innovation Studio of the Fourth Oil Production Plant of Daqing Oilfield. Led by Yang Haibo, a national model worker and an expert in oil production skills, this studio has achieved remarkable success in creating a platform for employees’ quality improvement, innovative talent development, and problem-solving in production. The studio has been recognized with honors such as the National Skills Master Studio.

The studio has adopted innovative training methods, launching the “5+4” differentiated training method and developing standardized multimedia and video training materials. This approach has been highly praised and received awards such as the first prize of “National Petroleum and Petrochemical System Workers’ Advanced Operation Method” and “Heilongjiang Province’s Top Ten Advanced Work Methods for Workers.” They have also established a training site for practical exercises and developed a fun “self-help” learning system, attracting more than 100,000 workers to learn and apply their knowledge. Additionally, they have filled the gap in the lack of technological innovation theory in the petroleum industry by independently researching and publishing the monograph “Efficient Innovation.”

Another notable innovation studio is the Zhang Yujin Model Worker and Craftsman Talent Innovation Studio. Led by Zhang Yujin, a provincial labor model, this studio has achieved significant success in various projects, obtaining software copyrights, submitting invention patent applications, and implementing transformative achievements. Notably, they have developed the “Yitong Blockchain Agricultural Product Traceability System,” which has been applied in the management of postal agricultural products, enhancing the postal brand value. They have also developed DevOps management service platforms and automated deployment tools, improving production efficiency and management levels for enterprises.

Furthermore, the State Grid Harbin Power Supply Company Jin Weizhi Model Worker Innovation Studio has been actively promoting scientific and technological innovation to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the power grid. They have accomplished numerous scientific and technological innovation achievements, including the development and promotion of station-use temporary protection devices based on conventional line protection principles and the reduction of debugging time for transformer protection devices. These achievements have won awards and recognition from both State Grid Harbin Power Supply Company and the national power industry.

These innovation studios have clearly demonstrated the importance of cultivating artisan talents and carrying out technological breakthroughs in Heilongjiang Province. By promoting innovation and practical applications, these studios are helping to strengthen the province’s industrial capabilities and contribute to its overall development.

