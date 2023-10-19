Why Being Omnivorous is Essential for Human Health and the Planet: A Discussion on the Fallacies of Anti-Meat Activism

In his new book, “Reasons to Be Omnivorous for Your Health and That of the Planet,” Juan Pascual, a graduate in Veterinary Medicine, challenges the narrative that animal protein consumption is decreasing. Pascual argues that being omnivorous is part of human evolution and that a varied diet that includes animal products is beneficial for our health.

Pascual highlights the importance of animal products in providing key nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, and essential amino acids. He also emphasizes the role of livestock in recycling and utilizing plant remains that would otherwise go to waste. Livestock farming not only provides high-quality nutrients but also contributes to the production of fertilizers.

The book addresses the current trend of reducing or eliminating animal products from diets and challenges the idea that meat consumption is frowned upon. Pascual argues that the story constructed by certain activist groups is based on misinformation and contradicts the data. Animal protein consumption is not decreasing globally, and those who choose to eliminate animal products from their diets are a small minority in society.

Pascual acknowledges the influence of animalism on conversations about food choices and ethics but asserts that the majority still follows an omnivorous diet. He criticizes the self-proclaimed moral superiority of some vegan groups and argues that ethical considerations should take into account the entire ecosystem and the welfare of animals.

The book also calls for a better understanding of animals and their role in our lives. Pascual believes that getting closer to the livestock world and being informed about animal welfare can lead to a healthier and balanced coexistence.

In addressing the environmental impact of veganism, Pascual questions the assumption that consuming plant-based products is inherently more environmentally friendly. He argues that both animal farming and plant agriculture have positive and negative aspects, and judging from a distance without proper knowledge can lead to erroneous conclusions.

Overall, Pascual’s book challenges the prevailing narrative surrounding animal protein consumption and advocates for a more nuanced understanding of the benefits and complexities of being omnivorous.

