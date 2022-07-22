The grip of the African heat in Rome does not diminish its intensity. The most intense heat wave in July is not very comforting, temperatures are already extremely high in Italy and not only during the day but also at night with lows that on several occasions have recorded values ​​above 25/26 ° C in the middle of the night.

3bmeteo.com experts warn that it will get worse from today due to the ascent of a new hot air mass that will sweep across the Mediterranean from west to east by the weekend. The most acute phase will last 4-5 days, from Friday until at least Tuesday of the following week. A situation that in Rome, according to the doctors of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (SIMA) who sound the alarm about the repercussions of high temperatures on the human body, which “represents a serious danger to human health, especially for more fragile subjects such as elderly, children and citizens with pre-existing pathologies “.

“Excessive heat causes health problems as it can alter the body temperature regulation system – says president Sima, Alessandro Miani – The human body cools down through sweating, but in certain environmental conditions this is not enough: excessive humidity prevents the sweat to evaporate, with body heat that increases rapidly and can damage vital organs and the brain. Excessively high temperatures can cause mild ailments such as cramps, fainting, edema, but also serious problems, from congestion to dehydration, aggravating the conditions of health of people with pre-existing chronic diseases “.

Specifically, among the ailments related to heat, the most frequent are insolation. cramps, edema caused by fluid retention in the lower limbs as a consequence of prolonged peripheral vasodilation, congestion, dehydration and precisely heat stroke which occurs when the physiological capacity for thermoregulation is compromised and manifests itself with a wide range of signs and symptoms depending on the severity of the condition. The first symptom is a sudden general malaise, followed by headache, nausea, vomiting and a feeling of dizziness, up to anxiety and confusion.

The Italian society of environmental medicine also releases a guide to help the citizens of Rome defend themselves from the heat:

– Avoid exposure to heat and direct sun and leave the house only in the coolest hours

– Ensure adequate air exchange in the house and facilitate natural ventilation

– Keep rooms cool by shielding windows exposed to the sun (using roller shutters, blinds, curtains, etc.)

– Close the windows during the day and open them during the coolest hours of the day (evening and night)

– Take frequent baths and showers with lukewarm water

– Take at least 3 liters of water during the day, avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruits and vegetables

– When you leave the house, protect your eyes with sunglasses and prevent sunburn with high protective factor sunscreen

– Avoid outdoor sports during the hottest hours