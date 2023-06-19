With Lorenz Wyludda and smart routines for a good figure and better fitness

Lorenz Wyludda Coaching

Garbsen

Many self-employed people and entrepreneurs have to shoulder a stressful working day and hardly find time for sufficient exercise. Unfortunately, over the years, an unhealthy diet is often added – their performance drops, their weight increases. Lorenz Wyludda is an online coach and supports his clients in making lasting changes in their lifestyle. He follows a holistic approach and focuses on the development of new routines in order to regain a healthy and efficient body without excessive sacrifices. Here’s what his concept looks like.

Anyone who has to bear a lot of responsibility in their job is usually exposed to stress and a permanent lack of time. So it is hardly surprising that there is little room for exercise and a healthy diet in everyday life – not to mention regular exercise. However, this begins to take revenge over time: performance decreases and body weight gradually increases. Many people want to make a change and sign up at the gym – but after a few workouts, the stress of work catches up and they fall back into their usual patterns. “Routines are the foundations of our actions,” says online coach Lorenz Wyludda. “Above all, they want to help us cope with everyday life – you can see that, for example, when driving a car and changing gears. In order to change something in your life in the long term, old habits have to be replaced with new ones. It’s not easy. With the support of a professional However, with Coach, you can establish new routines in your everyday life and harness the power of repetition. Once the healthy lifestyle has become a habit, relapses are almost impossible.”

In addition to smart routines, Lorenz Wyludda focuses on the three pillars of sleep, nutrition and training. With his holistic approach, he helps the self-employed and entrepreneurs to improve their fitness over the long term and to achieve their desired weight. The experienced online coach knows what is important when it comes to training and nutrition: Lorenz Wyludda studied sport and fitness economics and is considered an expert in the field of healthy nutrition. “Our body not only needs to exercise regularly, but also to eat and get enough sleep,” he explains. “Here we can establish specific routines and optimize our way of life – after a while, keeping good intentions becomes child’s play.”

Step by step towards a feel-good weight and fitness

Lorenz Wyludda is not interested in a radical approach. “With a gentle change in lifestyle and habits, you can get much further in the long term,” says the online coach. “Many people get to the point where physical discomfort or a few extra pounds become an additional burden. However, many cannot break this cycle on their own.” This is also because the fitness tips that are available everywhere rarely match the person and the requirements of their everyday life. This is where Lorenz Wyludda comes in, by specifically training helpful routines with his customers and thus enabling them to change their lifestyle permanently. “We develop new habits step by step and together we ensure that a very personal rhythm develops. Experience has shown that it takes about 90 days to establish new routines – after this time, a healthy lifestyle and the training program have become firmly established in our heads that my customers stay on the path they have chosen.”

“We will find the right solution for everyone!”

Lorenz Wyludda’s concept is based on the three pillars of sleep, nutrition and training. “Only the combination of these three subject areas will ultimately achieve sustainable success,” explains Lorenz Wyludda. According to the expert, it is primarily essential to try to get enough good sleep. After all, this is the only way the body can recharge its energy reserves and take care of the other two pillars accordingly. If his clients are aware of the importance of restful sleep, the next step is to focus on the pillars of nutrition and training.

“It’s not about forcing my clients into a rigid concept,” explains Lorenz Wyludda. “Every person is different, leads a different life and has different needs. And we incorporate these into both nutrition and training and pursue an individual approach for each customer.” For this purpose, the coach provides a detailed anamnesis at the beginning of each collaboration in order to analyze the current state of the participants. Every situation requires a different approach. “If someone comes to me who is very overweight, the first priority must be to reduce it. But if it’s about fine-tuning muscle building, other rules apply,” explains the expert. “But no matter what the starting point and what goals we have, we will find the right solution for everyone.”

Holistic coaching for sustainable success

Lorenz Wyludda draws his expertise from many years of cooperation with numerous freelancers and entrepreneurs. The coaching goes far beyond pure personal training. “Just as it is necessary to look at people as a whole, it is also necessary to offer holistic coaching,” says Lorenz Wyludda. “We want to exploit the full potential and therefore cover all relevant areas – a fact that distinguishes us from many other coaches in the industry.”

The successes speak for themselves: The coach has already been able to help numerous people to finally feel good and fit again by establishing smart routines. And Lorenz Wyludda also has big plans for the future: “I want to contribute something to the world and help people to become more aware of the topic of health and thus help them lead a more positive life. The joy of my customers when they achieve their goals , makes not only her, but also me incredibly proud – and these experiences are what motivate me every day to give my best and to help many other people on their way.”

Do you want to get fit and healthy again or finally reach your dream weight – but have you rarely had the time to do so in everyday life? Then let an expert in the field of exercise and nutrition help you create smart habits! Contact online coach Lorenz Wyludda now and make an appointment for a free consultation!

Original content by: Lorenz Wyludda Coaching, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

