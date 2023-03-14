Would you like to learn how to make delicious and easy pizza dough without kneading? Then you are exactly right here! This recipe only needs four ingredients, but it makes the best pizza, and it does it in a regular oven!

What is pizza dough without kneading?

No-knead pizza dough is a high-moisture dough that can be prepared by hand or in a mixer without kneading. In general, without kneading, pizza dough ferments more slowly than other types of dough. The slow fermentation helps it develop more flavor while it rests.

What ingredients do you need to make pizza dough without kneading:

Flour : You can use either all-purpose or bread flour for this recipe, but if you prefer an extra crunchy crust, bread flour is the way to go.

Why high dough moisture is important when you’re not kneading

The hydration of the dough is the water/liquid content in the dough. It is important to know what the moisture content is for several reasons:

It affects how long the dough takes to rise and how quickly it expands in the oven

It affects the taste, texture and appearance of the finished product

The lower the moisture content of the dough…

…the tighter and harder it gets, so you have to shape it heavier.

Gluten development and fermentation take longer

The higher the moisture content of the dough…

… the stickier it is

The ingredients mix more evenly

Kneading becomes less important! The extra liquid in the dough allows the yeast to move around more easily, allowing the gluten to develop more easily (resulting in better crust texture).

Recipe for no-knead pizza dough with only 4 ingredients

Ingredients:

500 grams of bread flour, plus more for dusting

1 ¼ teaspoon instant dry yeast

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

400 grams of warm water (40º C)

Make pizza dough yourself without kneading – follow these instructions:

slow method e: Using a spatula, combine the flour, ¼ teaspoon of instant dry yeast, salt and water. Cover the bowl with cling film and let the dough rest at room temperature for 8-9 hours (it might take a little longer if you live in a cold place).

e: Using a spatula, combine the flour, ¼ teaspoon of instant dry yeast, salt and water. Cover the bowl with cling film and let the dough rest at room temperature for 8-9 hours (it might take a little longer if you live in a cold place). Fast method: Combine the flour, 1 teaspoon dry yeast, salt and water with a spatula. Cover bowl with cling film or a damp tea towel and set aside in a warm place (preferably 27ºC) for 1¼ – 1½ hours or until dough has doubled in size.

to form: Place a wire rack near the top third of the oven. If using a pizza stone/baking steel, place it in the oven before you start preheating. Preheat the oven to 260º C (remember that preheating takes at least 40-45 minutes). Place the dough on a well-floured surface and divide into 4 equal balls. Work one ball of dough at a time. Generously dust your work surface with at least ¼ cup flour. The dough is super wet, so it can use the flour! If you need more, feel free to use a little more! Shape the pizza dough with your fingertips on the work surface until you get a 30 cm sheet.

Bake: Dust the pizza tray with cornmeal and place the pizza on it. Drizzle over the sauce, veggies, cheese or whatever else you like. Shake the pizza tray to ensure the pizza moves easily. If it doesn’t, lift the corner that’s stuck and sprinkle with a little more cornmeal. Place the pizza on the baking sheet and bake for 7-10 minutes or until browned and bubbly, whichever way you desire. Transfer the pizza to a heatproof worktop, slice and serve!

