Dhe failure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the USA plunged Wall Street into a crisis. But even in times of crisis there are winners. Depending on your point of view, it’s the unfortunate or fortunate reality of the financial world that it always ends up being a zero-sum game. When one loses, the other usually wins.

This also applies to the sinking of the Silicon Valley Bank. US federal regulators intervened Sunday night with a rescue plan to protect the bank’s deposits and assuage widespread fears in capital markets. However, at the start of the week there was still plenty of panic in the markets over the possible fallout from the SVB bankruptcy.

Who could benefit the most and who has the most to lose.