Home » “With tepotinib improved quality of life for patients”
Health

“With tepotinib improved quality of life for patients”

by admin

(beraking latest news) – Silvia Novello, full professor of medical oncology at the Oncology department of the University of Turin and president of Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe (WALCE), spoke at the press conference in which Merck announced that The Italian Medicines Agency has approved for reimbursement tepotinib, a new drug for the treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with genetic alterations that cause exon 14 skipping of the mesenchymal transition factor epithelial (METex14).

See also  In an abandoned Chicago stadium, Fermi ushers in the atomic age. And in America they uncork a Chianti

You may also like

Singer Moonbin, K-Pop icon, died at 25: suicide...

Grandma’s laxative herbal tea works wonders!

Press invitation to the press conference of the...

Gray hair, found out why they appear

Author reveals how easy it is to make...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Ib-Salut mental health...

Take care of your mental health without too...

Does alcohol make us live longer?

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

SISEL International Relaunches Europe Business

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy