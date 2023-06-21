With yoga against stress – is that possible?

International Yoga Day on June 21 invites us to practice yoga while reducing stress

(Image source: jesslef, Pixabay)

Cobra, warrior or the dog looking down: Many people are familiar with these names from the corresponding yoga exercises. Less well known, however, is the fact that this method can also be used to reduce stress and even prevent stress!

Yoga – what the method can do

Most people who practice yoga expect it to improve mobility, reduce back pain and prevent back pain and herniated discs. And indeed, yoga affects our body in many different ways. But in addition to the movement exercises, which have a beneficial and strengthening effect on the back, muscles, tendons and ligaments, yoga also helps to reduce stress and is even suitable for stress prevention! These effects result from the interaction of the special movement patterns with breathing techniques, meditation and mindfulness exercises. In fact, yoga consists of much more than just the well-known asanas that have come to the fore in our western world.

The fact that yoga actually helps against stress has now even been scientifically researched and proven many times. That is why these courses are not only subsidized by the health insurance companies, but are also recognized as educational leave.

Discover this method for yourself on International Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga on June 21 invites us to discover and maybe even experience this ancient Asian method in its entirety.

There are many different ways to do this: For example, you can find out more about yoga and its effects, for example with the help of this blog post: Yoga: Scientific findings or why yoga is so good for us! .

Of course, you can also just grab a yoga mat and get started right away. There are now many good books, DVDs or YouTube videos where you can find instructions. Or book an online yoga class.

Of course, you can also use this day as inspiration to finally apply for the educational leave you are entitled to for this year and to book a corresponding course. You can find a suitable face-to-face seminar on our seminar page, for example: Yoga – Coping with stress at work and in everyday life.

And now I wish you a happy International Day of Yoga!

