Between 14 and 16 February, the health ministry published a series of warnings signaling the presence of toxins and carcinogens in some products sold in various Italian supermarkets. Specifically, these are foods reported for chemical risk due to the possible presence of aflatoxins in some cases and the presence of betel nut in others.

