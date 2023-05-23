Without visible scars: New method for thyroid surgery

Dominik Hackl (44) has already performed almost 2000 operations on the thyroid gland at the Sisters of Mercy Clinic. Now the first interventions with a new surgical method took place in st. The big advantage: no visible scars.

In the usual operations, the doctors had to make a four to six centimeter long incision in the neck, with the so-called Toetva method three small incisions are made in the mouth, explains the head of the thyroid center. “Specifically, the surgeons reach endoscopically through the mouth between the lower lip and the front teeth over the chin to the thyroid.”

In general, thyroid surgery is the partial or complete removal of the organ. This becomes necessary in the case of cancer or a thyroid malfunction. Even if a knot is discovered and no visible statement can be made about whether it is benign or malignant, an operation must be carried out. In Upper Austria, the Ordensklinikum is the only location that already uses the new method.

Not possible for all patients

“The cosmetic benefit is huge as there are no visible scars. There is hardly any difference in the healing process compared to a cut on the neck. As a rule, those affected can leave the hospital two to three days after the procedure. However, it must be clarified in advance which persons are suitable for this procedure. At Lydia Drusko from s??? was that the case. A thyroid flap was removed from her using the new method – and she is “happy because everything worked perfectly.”

Valerie Hader