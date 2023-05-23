The Italian Dario described what the eruption of Etna looked like Info

The Italian Dario revealed what the eruption of Etna in Sicily looked like, which left around 100 Serbs trapped at the airport.

Source: Rina

Due to the eruption of Etna, the most active volcano in Europe, approx 100 Serbian tourists were trapped at the airport because all flights were suspended due to large amounts of ash on the runways. Although the spewing of volcanic lava is not at all pleasant, it is a somewhat frightening phenomenon for the residents of Catania, Sicily, who say that they have gotten used to this phenomenon over the years.

“On the day when the eruption started, it rained a little, and then it stopped darkness covered the whole city, like those biggest black clouds. We thought a big storm was coming, but not long after hot ash started to fall over the rain and it was clear to us that one of the eruptions had started again”says Dario Quatrocchi from Catania for RINU.

Soon after that, streets i the courtyard was covered with ash, but as the interlocutor adds, not as much as it used to fall during previous Etna eruptions. The most threatened settlements during the eruption of lava are Giarre, Zafferana and Tre castagne.

“It happened that after the eruption, the streets, courtyards and windows be completely black. The whole city turns black, huge amounts of ash often clog the drains, and when it starts raining again, they get clogged and then overflow. After each eruption, we have to start cleaning so that we can function normally. From the ashes that are honored, some fellow citizens make unique souvenirs that they later sell to tourists,” said Dario.

He adds that despite the fact that the active volcano Etna sometimes seems really deafening, it is what they are known for in Europe and the world, so they very glad that he is actually there in their city.

“We are used to it, Etna is our symbol. What is certainly the biggest problem caused by the eruption is certainly air traffic, because many flights will be canceled as planes cannot take off due to huge amounts of ash. Hundreds of people remained at the airport in the previous days, but as soon as they conditions allowed, the runways were cleared and everything was returned to normal“, said this resident of Catania.

Etna is an active volcano in Italy located on the east coast of Sicily, near Messina and Catania, which rises to 3,357 m above sea level and covers an area of ​​1,190 km2 with a base circumference of 140 kilometers. This makes it by far the largest of the three active volcanoes in Italy, about two and a half times higher than the next largest, Mount Vesuvius. Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and is almost continuously erupting. Although it has repeatedly caused enormous damage, Etna is not considered a very dangerous volcano and thousands of people live in its shadow. The fertile volcanic soil supports extensive agriculture, with vineyards and orchards spread across the lower slopes of the mountain and the wide plains of Catania.

(WORLD/RINA)