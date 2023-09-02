Home » Women surgeons outperformed men compared to men: the study
Women surgeons outperformed men compared to men: the study

Different communication style, approach to the profession and different relationship with patients: this is why, in many medical-health contexts, women seem to obtain better results than their male counterparts. One study published in JAMA Surgery seems to confirm this aspect.

The research, which involved more than one million Canadians undergoing surgery, found that patients treated by women were less likely to have post-operative problems 90 days and one year after surgery than patients treated by women. operated by men.

