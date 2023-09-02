100 million round for Bending Spoons. Almost all of the investments in startups in August

As of August 2023, 100.35 million euros have been invested in startups, in 2 capital increases (total since the beginning of the year, 707.96 million). In August 2022 there had been 6 deals, for a total of 24.75 million (total for the first eight months of 2022, 1.59 billion). Among the operations of this month, the 100 million raised by Bending Spoons stand out. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 7 in all, which raised a monthly total of 2.1 million (in eight months 31.4 million were raised by equity crowdfunding operations).

Cdp opens a new call for fintech startups

The third edition of the Fin+Tech call to accelerate innovative startups in the sector is open. Fin+Tech, an accelerator dedicated to companies that develop fintech and insurtech solutions and services, was born on the initiative of Cdp venture capital and is part of the 18 programs dedicated to startups and SMEs that Cdp vc has launched in Italy. It can be applied until November 15th. HERE the details.

H14 participates in the 12 mln round of the German startup Qualifyze

H14, the investment holding company of Luigi, Eleonora and Barbara Berlusconi, has participated in the latest 12 million dollar investment round, raised by Qualifyze, a German startup that has developed a cloud-based data platform and audit applications, dedicated to the pharmaceutical supply chain. The round was also subscribed by Hv capital and by Rheingau founders, both already in the capital, and by the new investor Harbourvest partners.

Milano Investment Partners investe in Jellatech

Jellatech, a biotech company based in Raleigh (North Carolina) which develops a platform for producing complex proteins, has raised 3.5 million dollars in a seed round also participated by Milano Investment Partners.

95 million round for Gostudent

Gostudent, an Austrian edtech scaleup, has closed a $95 million equity and debt raise. Deutsche Bank and investors including Left Lane Capita, Tencent and Softbank Vision Fund 2 participated in the operation. More info HERE.

Bending spoons closes $100 million round

Mobile app developer Bending spoons has closed a €100 million round, which follows another $340 million fundraising, which closed in September 2022. In the deal Baillie gifford, Cox enterprises, Nb renaissance , Nuo capital and Startip (controlled by Tamburi investment partners). Details HERE.

The other investments of August

Equity crowdfunding

These startups and innovative SMEs closed the equity crowdfunding campaigns:

