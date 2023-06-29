Work law is law: green light to accident insurance at school and to the fund for the families of students who are victims of accidents. TEXT [PDF]

The Chamber has also given the green light to the Labor Decree. With 154 votes in favour, 82 against and 12 abstentions, the provision, already approved by the Senate, becomes law. The provision establishes a series of urgent measures for social inclusion and access to the world of work.

School accident insurance

Specifically, the extension of the insurance coverage concerns the risks associated with carrying out teaching and learning activities. This applies to the entire education and training system, from vocational training to higher education, including ITS. In the case of school staff, the coverage will also be extended to the damage en route. The insurance coverage for students will also be extended to cover all the activities envisaged in the training offer plan, including, for example, school trips.

Fund for family members of injured students

The most significant aspect is contained in the Art. 17 through which a fund is set up for the families of the students who became victims during the training activities. The fund of 10 million euros only provides for fatal cases and includes all injuries from 2018 to the current year. A further endowment of 2 million euros will be allocated for the following years, starting from 2024. The procedures for accessing the fund are not yet defined and will be established with a specific decree within sixty days of its conversion into law.

The following paragraphs of the article clarify how the design of the PCTOs must be consistent with the PTOF, identifying the figure of the project coordinator teacher. A platform will also be set up containing the indications of companies willing to accept alternation activities and a qualitative monitoring of the PCTOs.

Compulsory accident insurance

The Art. 18 provides for the expansion of the compulsory insurance coverage provided by INAIL pursuant to Presidential Decree June 30, 1965, n. 1124. The extension is planned on an experimental basis only for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Decree establishes that compulsory insurance protection will have to protect students and teaching staff during all the activities envisaged in the training offer plan. The compulsory INAIL insurance, however, will only apply to events occurring within the places where the activities are carried out or in any case within the scope of the planned activities. The extension of the insurance protection will also cover external experts, assistants in charge of technical-scientific exercises, instructors and auxiliary and technical-administrative staff.

Inclusion check

One of the most relevant innovations is the introduction of the single inclusion allowance which, starting from 2024, will replace the basic income. This check is aimed at economic support and social and professional inclusion, up to a maximum of 7,650 euros.

The grant will be disbursed for a period not exceeding 18 months and may be renewed, subject to a one-month suspension. For employable subjects, the forfeiture of the benefit is envisaged in the event of refusal of a full-time or part-time job offer, not less than 60% of the full-time schedule and with a salary not less than the minimum wages established by the contracts collective.

Work training

The provision provides for new support for job training for individuals aged between 18 and 59 with a family income not exceeding €6,000 per year. This support has been designed for those who do not meet the necessary requirements to access the inclusion allowance.

Tax wedge

From 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023, a 4% cut in the tax wedge is foreseen through the partial exemption from social security contributions paid by employees. In particular, for incomes up to €35,000, the exemption reaches 6%; up to €25,000 you get to 7%.

Corporate welfare

Article 40 of Legislative Decree 48/2023 raises the fringe benefit threshold for 2023. Company welfare will be granted up to €3,000 to employees with children.

Youth occupation

To support youth employment, an incentive is recognized to employers for new hires, from 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2023. The incentive, corresponding to 60% of the gross monthly salary, will be paid through the INPS platform.

