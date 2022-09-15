World Day on 20 September is dedicated to carcinoma of the uterine cervix, ovary, body of the uterus, vagina and vulva. “World GO Day” where GO stands for “Oncological Gynecology” but also alludes to the “choice to act”. Act on the information front because although these five different cancers each year affect over 17,300 women in Italy alone, they are still little known by the female population.

The day, now in its fourth edition, aims to improve knowledge on risk factors, symptoms, the possibility of early diagnosis and prevention strategies. It is celebrated in over 25 countries and involves thousands of patients and more than 60 healthcare organizations and medical-expert groups. In Italy for the occasion, once again this year, Loto Odv organizes and sponsors numerous activities that will be organized in the coming days.

“We want to promote” September Lilac “as a month of awareness on gynecological cancers – says Sandra Balboni, President of Loto Odv – In particular, since 2013 our association has been dealing with ovarian cancer, a silent disease for which there is no preventive screening . More than 5,200 women every year discover too late that they have cancer and in fact the overall survival five years after diagnosis is only 50%. Medical-scientific research must continue to find new tools, both therapeutic and diagnostic, capable of improving the opportunities for patients. As an association we are also expanding our area of ​​reference to all gynecological cancers. Our commitment must be to encourage correct and constant information to warn all women. Gynecological tumors do not enjoy the same reputation as other diseases such as breast cancer “.

To this end, Loto promotes a series of activities, both face to face and online, to reach as many people as possible. Free activities will be offered (ultrasounds, genetic counseling, gynecological counseling) upon reservation until all available places are available in the hospitals where Loto is present. The fixed dates are: Bologna – September 16 (Policlinico Sant’Orsola), Rimini – September 17 and 24 (Ospedale degli Infermi), Forlì – September 22 and 23 (Ospedale Morgagni-Pierantoni) (IRST Meldola), Parma – September 23 ( Maggiore Hospital of Parma) – Rome 24 September (Policlinico A. Gemelli.), Ancona – 15 and 20 September (United Hospitals of Ancona).

From 20 September and for two weeks, the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome will host “Scatta la Rinascita. A photograph as a sign of new light after the illness ”, an exhibition born from a photographic contest launched by the association. The aim of the initiative is to promote two faces of the rebirth that in this historical moment travel parallel: the rebirth after the disease and the rebirth of all of us after a long period of pandemic. Many responded: women, men, patients, former patients of all ages and from all over Italy, but also simple enthusiasts, each with an image that represents their own personal rebirth. The result, after a difficult selection, is this exhibition with 42 shots in which each photo becomes a smile, a caress, a word of encouragement for the women who walk through these corridors. This is an itinerant awareness project that will cross several Italian cities.

Furthermore, on the occasion of the World Day on Gynecological Cancers, a collaboration with Federfarma starts. A communication campaign on ovarian cancer begins in participating pharmacies throughout Italy (around 19,000). The initiative “Knowing ourselves Consciously” is aimed at spreading, through informative posters, awareness of the need to pay attention to symptoms that could indicate the disease. Symptoms that unfortunately are very similar to those of other common diseases.