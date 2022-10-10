Have you ever thought that most of the blame for our failed diet is due to nervous hunger and guilt? Dr. Emanuel Mian explained why.

Are you people who start a diet every two months because you can’t finish any? Do you gain weight and lose weight with an exhausting yo-yo effect that leads you to have those extra pounds that are very difficult to eliminate?

Today, 10 October, the World Mental Health Day established in 1992 to emphasize the gravity of a situation involving an increasing number of people.

Today we want to emphasize how the mind and food are connectedand how, in particular, our psyche and our mood can, if disconnected, affect our state of physical health and therefore also our willingness to get back in shape.

Sometimes it’s not always a matter of food and slow metabolism, sometimes it might even be a matter of “wrong” head.

This was recently explained by Dr. Emmanuel Mian in his last libro ‘Mindfoodness’ which details the correlation between nervous hunger and guilt.

This book was conceived to help those who have been struggling with their bodies for too long, in a close correlation between food and emotions. The work starts from the western conception of mindful eatingthat is, conscious eating.

The whole “attraverso l’acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), un therapeutic approach that aims to change the personal relationship with negative emotions changing the perspective and the way of thinking and action“. As stated in the preface of the book.

So how do you go about changing the ratio of extra pounds and food?

No diet for Mian therefore but only food education that starts from a correct self-awareness. The book provides interested readers with food for thought but also practical exercises to do with concretely, all explained in easy language capable of entering anyone’s familiar glossary.

For him the vicious circle that is created whenever we have moments of sadness, boredom, anxiety or frustration leads us to unload the tension on food as it is easier and more immediate.

All this, however, finds a negative emotion amplified by the sense of guilt for having eaten and gained kilos, an aspect that leads many to trigger a cruel mechanism that leads them to eat more.

Thousands of people of all ages have thrown themselves headlong into food in recent years rather than resorting to psychotherapy. Cases of eating disorders of which we remember for example the binge eating disorder (Also known as binge eating disorder) and the bulimia nervosa.

It is therefore not a question of physiological hunger but of nervous hunger that starts from our brain, as explained by the same doctor expert in cognitive-behavioral psychology.

If instead of starting from what and how much we should eat, we would start from why and how we eat, we would most likely end up avoiding bingeing, or at least drastically reduce the episodes of nervous hunger.

Mian advises to always contextualize weight loss or gain in relation to the moment we are living, to the sum of visible fat and lean mass, to stress or to the general state of health.

Always remember that well before the scale we have to start from the head for a diet to work. Obviously always followed by competent people avoiding unnecessary do-it-yourself many harmful faces in the short and long term.