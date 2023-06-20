Yoga: the best destinations to practice it on vacation

Reconnect first with yourself and then with your surroundings. With the yoga you can find your own “centre”, also taking advantage of the positive vibrations emanating from nature. And so, you can take advantage of the summer period to indulge in yoga sessions on holiday with a sea view or on the edge of a mountain path. There is no shortage of appointments even for those who stay in the city. Here, then, are the best Italian locations where you can practice yoga, meditate and relax.

Among the hills of Chianti

Ancient Charterhouse of Pontignano

A few kilometers from Siena stands the Antica Certosa di Pontignano, an evocative residence dating back to 1343, which follows the traditional aspect of the Carthusian monasteries. Staying here, surrounded by an Italian garden with a panoramic view of the Chianti hills, is nothing short of suggestive. And on June 21, World Yoga Day is celebrated at the facility with a aperi-yoga session. Participants (anyone, not just guests of the Certosa) will be able to take part in a hatha yoga and meditation lesson from 18.15 to 20.00, and then enjoy a good aperitif.

Embraced by the peaks of the Dolomites

Hatha yoga class with Carmen Augschöll (photo: Thomas Rötting)

In Chiusa, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy in the heart of the Valle Isarco, in South Tyrol, the young Carmen Augschöll holds outdoor yoga classes, which are hard to give up. In addition to the preparation of the teacher, the panorama is above all striking: the historic Moar zu Viersch farm and the small church of Santa Caterina create the ideal environment for practicing hatha yoga, enjoying the view over the Val di Funes. And after practice, you can enjoy the stay outdoorsHotel Gnollhofembraced by the imposing peaks of the Dolomites.

With the sound of the sea in the background

A yoga lesson at the lido of the Excelsior, in Pesaro

Practicing yoga with a sea view is possible thanks to the initiative of Boutique Hotel Excelsior Congress SPA & Lido of Pesaro which, throughout the summer season until 9 September, hosts yoga teacher Annette Dearne Paulsen to give lessons to hotel guests. The sessions take place at the lido Excelsior, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning with the sunrise from 7 to 8. With the sound of the sea in the background, you can practice yoga and do specific breathing exercises, to find your well-being and recharge your batteries.

In the heart of Milan

YogaFestival (2022 edition)

Come back again this year YogaFestival, the largest yogic gathering in Italy. Get your water bottles and mats ready: the appointment is for Wednesday 21 June, from 6 pm, at the Gianni Brera Civic Arena in Milan. Before the practice, Antonio Testa, ethnomusical researcher and internationally renowned musician, and the Enten Hitti musical ensemble will lead the participants on a sound journey, useful for improving the mood of the experience. At the end, the actual lesson of the teacher Carlos Fiel will begin. The event is free, open to all, but reservations are required.

Under the stars in Val Gardena

From tailor-made excursions to culinary tastings, passing through activities designed for the little ones: Val Gardena Active is a program that invites you to explore the Val Gardena area from different perspectives, combining sport, culture, gastronomy and art. With so many different proposals, it allows everyone to create a very personalized vacation plan. Among the appointments there is also Yoga with the moon piena al Dantercëpies. By practicing yoga in the evening in this place, you will experience magical moments together with the teacher Linda. There is also the possibility of practicing yoga under the stars on the night of San Lorenzo.

In one of the largest parks in Rome

Experience the Greeting to the Sun

ViVi, Food & Lifestyle brand, founded by Daniela Gazzini and Cristina Cattaneo, kicks off the tenth edition of “Live The Greeting to the Sun”, the free yoga review, held in Villa Pamphili, one of the largest parks in Rome. Until 3 September (with a summer break from 14 to 20 August), from 7 to 8 pm, you can find yourself in the shade of the majestic pine trees, to practice yoga with your own mat. To participate you need to activate your ViVi Card on the ViVi site. On 21 June 2023 the lesson, accompanied by live music, will be held by Michela Maltoni and Federico Insabato.

In the woods of Renon

ADLER Lodge RITTEN

In the exclusive ADLER Lodge RITTEN eco-refuge, immersed in the wonderful Renon plateau, a stone’s throw from Bolzano, you can take advantage of the package “Feel Alive con Simone Nothdurfter”, valid from 4 to 10 September. The yoga teacher Simone Nothdurfter, in fact, will propose a varied program that will focus on the morning between 7.30 and 9.30, to open up to the new day with a feeling of invigoration, relaxation, well-being and a smile. Including practices that will work on the whole body and specifically on different districts, in a dynamic or gentle way, but always with creative and fluid sequences.

