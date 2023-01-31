Not everyone knows that even when you go shopping, you have to have a thousand eyes, because it can be very dangerous if you don’t put some precautions into practice. A great risk can originate right from the shopping cart: let’s find out what can happen, unbelievable.

When we go to the supermarket to do the shopping, we need to put some precautions into practice. Unfortunately, you have to be careful never to make this mistake, you might even catch some infectious diseasessuch as Salmonella. For example, did you know that it would always be better to avoid contact with shopping carts? Unbelievable what can happen: let’s find out more.

Germs and bacteria on trolleys: the Salmonella study

The supermarket is a place frequented by hundreds or thousands of people a day. In recent years, there has been more and more talk of hygiene and certainly in these places there is ahigh concentration of germs and bacteria. One of the most used items in supermarkets is undoubtedly the shopping trolley.

According to research by the University of Arizona, carried out on 85 trolleys, three quarters contain enterobacteria, i.e. microorganisms that invade the intestine. For example, the Salmonella, would be a group of bacteria which are part of the family of Enterobacteria. This type of infectious disease manifests itself with different symptoms, such as: stomach ache, diarrhea, high fever, headache and even vomiting.

According to the American study, shopping trolleys are dirtier than supermarket toilets. The reason? The bathrooms are cleaned with disinfectants and other specific hygiene products. But are the trolleys cleaned? The answer is no. Precisely for this reason, we must be careful when we come into contact with these objects, in fact, it is recommended to keep them away from children, since they tend to put their hands in their mouths.

Shopping carts full of germs and bacteria: how to behave

To avoid coming into contact with all the germs and bacteria from the shopping trolleys, it would be good to avoid using all those canvas bags, but to take advantage of the biodegradable plastic bagsgiven that these objects enter our homes, precisely in our kitchens.

Another trick is to clean and sanitize the shopping cart with a little disinfectant or wipes, before putting your hands down or to place the plastic bags inside the trolley.

Obviously, it is a very impractical and not at all fast practice, in fact, if you do not want to disinfect the shopping cart because you are in a hurry or for other reasons, always try to disinfect your hands, in this way, you will reduce the possibility of contracting infectious diseases or getting into contact with germs and bacteria.