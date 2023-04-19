You should eat this vegetable. Seeing is believing

There are some foods that help you lose weight more than others, thanks to their properties. A true detox effect that makes them allies of the diet. Chicory is one of those.

Its bitter taste is a distinctive sign that fails to make it appreciated by many, but chicory is a truly extraordinary vegetable and if you are on a diet it is also a precious ally thanks to its nutritional values. Here’s how to prepare it to make the most of it.

When you are at diet there are, we know, some foods which must be absolutely avoided and others which should be privileged because for nutritional values ​​and properties they can help us a little more in the weight loss.

The chicory it is one of those vegetables that we should learn to appreciate more; we have already talked about its beneficial properties for our body, here we want to focus on the nutritional values ​​and how this vegetable can help us lose weight.

Chicory, nutritional values ​​and how to eat it

Wild grass particularly present in the traditional cuisines of Puglia, Liguria and Marche is a particularly light vegetable, for an average portion of 100-200 grams are calculated from 20 alle 40 kcal.

The chicory is composed for the 90% water this figure already shows how important it can be in the case of low-calorie diets. It is also a good source of fibre, contained above all in the roots, but also of vitamins e minerals which in various capacities help the liver, the kidneys but also the regulation of blood pressure.

And instead, low in sugar which makes it a good food even for those suffering from type 2 diabetes or hyperglycemia. Finally, it is rich in provitamin A, vitamin C ed E besides that polyphenols which help not only to counteract skin aging, but also and above all to deal with i vari dysmetabolisms.

To make the most of chicory during the diet, you can eat it both cotta That raw. In the first case it should be consumed when still young, and the taste will be less bitter, while it must be eaten cooked boil it or sauté it in a pan (perhaps with garlic and oil, ed). Once cooked, chicory can be used both as contour than as an accompaniment to pasta or rice.