Fat Free Yogurt Cake! What we offer you today is a tall and soft cake with very few calories.

Yogurt is a nutritious food that can have numerous beneficial effects on health. From improving digestion to reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseasesFrom supporting bone health to reducing symptoms of depression, consuming yogurt regularly can be a healthy choice for your lifestyle. So why not start enjoying the benefits of this miracle food since from early morning with a soft yogurt cake?

Properties and benefits of yogurt

Yogurt is a food nutritious which has been consumed around the world for centuries. It’s a product dairy fermented which contains a mix of beneficial bacteria for health, known as probiotics. These bacteria help improve the intestinal flora, supporting digestion and reducing stomach problems such as diarrhea. It is rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, potassium and vitamin B12, nutrients help strengthen bonesto maintain regular blood pressure and improve the health of the nervous system.

One study conducted in 2014 has shown that regular consumption of yogurt can have positive effects on cardiovascular health. In fact, study participants who consumed yogurt regularly had lower levels of LDL cholesterol, known as “bad” cholesterol, e higher levels of HDL cholesterol, known as “good” cholesterol.

It helps us to maintain a weight and thanks to her high amount of protein and due to its creamy texture, yogurt can help satiate the appetite ea cut down on unhealthy snacking.

Il consumption of yoghurt it has also been shown to benefit mood. A study conducted in 2017 showed that regular consumption of yogurt is associated with a decrease in symptoms of depression.

Differences between regular yogurt and Greek yogurt

The main difference between Greek yogurt and regular yogurt it lies in the texture, the production process and the nutrient content. Greek yogurt it is thicker and creamier compared to normal yogurt, this is due to the fact that during the production of the yogurt greco, part of the whey is removed – the liquid that remains after the milk has coagulated. This filtering process It gives Greek yogurt a thicker, creamier texture than regular yogurt, which has a runnier consistency.

Even the production is different, in fact Greek yogurt is produced using a multi-stage filtration process, which involves the whey removal to obtain a thicker consistency. In contrast, regular yogurt is made by fermenting milk with probiotic bacteria added, but does not undergo the filtering process.

Plus Greek yogurt usually has a higher protein content than regular yogurt. Since as mentioned before, some of the whey is removed in the Greek yogurt making process and thus increases the protein concentration. For all these reasons, Greek yogurt tastes more acidic than regular yogurt, due to the higher acidity due to the fermentation of probiotic bacteria during the production process.

Fat-free yogurt cake

A torta fat free it’s a delightful option for those looking to keep one healthy and balanced diet. If you’re looking for a fat-free cake recipe, you are in the right place!

First of all, it is important to understand that “fat free” does not necessarily mean “flavorless”. There are many options for making a tasty and satisfying fat-free cake. Let’s see a soft and fat-free yogurt-based cake.

Fat-free yogurt cake Your guests will be surprised! Ingredients 4 egg

3 spoons of sugar

350 gr yogurt greco

3 spoons of corn starch

1 sachet baking powder

qb powdered sugar Instructions Let’s start preparing ours yogurt soft cake separating the egg whites from the yolks in two different containers

at this point in the vessel with i yolks add the sugar and begin to mix with a hand whisk until the mixture is clear and slightly frothy

at this point, add the yeast and 3 tablespoons of cornstarch, mixing well to incorporate all the ingredients

we add 350 g of yogurt greco mix well and beat the egg whites until stiff

We incorporate them with a spoon slowly with bottom-up movements

we take a 16-18 cm cake mold and line it with baking paper

pour the dough into the lined mold and place it on a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake at 170 degrees for 50 minutes

after the time we gently detach the baking paper from the edges of the cake and sprinkle with icing sugar

Our yoghurt cake ready! Fat-free and tasty.

Wine to match with yogurt cake

In general, yogurt cakes have a fresh and slightly acidic taste, so a fresh, fruity white wine that has some acidity to balance out the sweet flavor of the cake might work well. for example, a Riesling, un Sauvignon Blanc or a Pinot Gris.

If you prefer i Red winesyou can opt for a light and fruity wine like a Lambrusco or a Beaujolais, which won’t overwhelm the delicate flavor of the yoghurt cake.