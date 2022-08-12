When playing a shooting game, every second counts, and many players have encountered the struggle to flush to the toilet or endure until the end of the game. Recently, a foreign YouTuber transformed the toilet into a computer, becoming the world‘s first e-sports toilet with RGB lighting effects, allowing players to play games while using the toilet.

<img src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

YouTuber’s “Basically Homeless” video, which focuses on remodeling various electrical appliances, has more than 1.43 million subscribers. His latest transformation film in July is to turn the toilet into an integrated e-sports toilet with a 240Hz screen and a playable shooting game “CS:GO”. The mid-to-high-end gaming toilet is equipped with i7-12700 CPU, RTX 3060 graphics card, 64GB memory and DDR5 motherboard.

In order to make the toilet flushable, Basic Homeless first used acrylic sheets and glue to partition the water tank so that the water could surround the computer parts; it also installed a fan above the water tank to dissipate heat. However, the first time I tried Basic Homeless because the water tank was not properly separated, the computer parts were reimbursed for soaking in water, and finally the problem was solved with the help of a whole can of Flexseal waterproofing agent.

Basically Homeless also moved the table and screen into the toilet, which is more convenient to play games and enjoy the fun of going to the toilet without interrupting the game. After the completion, he also photographed the process of playing “CS:GO” with the e-sports toilet for the first time, emphasizing that this was the moment he was thinking about.

Basically Homeless is very satisfied with the work, and also shares the computer specifications to the Micro Center customized computer modification forum for others to refer to and encourage netizens to be creative. Since there are certain risks in reconstructing the toilet, certain hydropower technology is required. If you are not careful, you may get an electric shock. If you think you have insufficient professional knowledge, please do not try it.

(This article is reproduced with permission from Unwire HK; image source: video screenshot)