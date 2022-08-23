Zhong Yijun, General Manager of Acer Gadget Yitian Kuai Company: I am optimistic about the business opportunities of the Metaverse to drive the overall ecosystem, and look forward to creating a new type of Metaverse community!

After being successfully held for seven consecutive years, the “WHATs NEXT” summit has become the largest digital action and future technology industry event in Taiwan! To meet the new wave of technology such as Metaverse, Web 3.0, 5G, blockchain, NFT, FinTech, AI, etc., how will the global technology industry evolve? On September 7, 2022, welcome to the 7th WHATs NEXT! 》Future Technology Industry Summit, jointly explore the most forward-looking answers, and deploy new business opportunities in the post-epidemic era ahead of schedule!

The 7th "WHATs NEXT" Future Technology Industry Summit Zhong Yijun, general manager of Acer Gadget, is about to participate in the 7th "WHATs NEXT" Future Technology Industry Summit! Acer Gadget, a subsidiary of Acer Group, is committed to promoting digital transformation and promoting smart life. It also uses hardware advantages to branch out into software, and combines IoT and cloud applications to provide users with better products, services and solutions . In March of this year, Etien Kuai signed a letter of intent for cooperation with STARBIT, intending to jointly create a new metaverse world of entertainment, pop and art, Jcard2.0. With Etian Kui's software and hardware integration function advantages, Jcard2.0 Create a multi-functional metaverse portal platform. Zhong Yijun emphasized that in this cooperation, Yitian Cooler will act as an accelerator for the industry to enter the digital world, and he is looking forward to creating a new type of metaverse community, aiming at hundreds of billions of global business opportunities! In May of this year, Etian Cool and 12 companies and units including Tamkang University, the Information Software Association of the Republic of China, and Sweida jointly signed the "Five Plus Two" Industry-University-Industry-University Cooperation Letter of Intent, hoping to promote enterprise transformation , and urge schools to attach importance to and cultivate talents in emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, and blockchain. Zhong Yijun said that he is quite optimistic about the business opportunities of the overall ecosystem driven by the Metaverse, and has already begun to deploy in this area. Zhong Yijun will also be a guest speaker at the "Metaverse Lecture Hall" in the upcoming 7th "WHATs NEXT" Future Technology Industry Summit, where he will talk about his vision for the Metaverse and Etian Cool's layout in this field.

