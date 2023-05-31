0-1. A 96th-minute goal from Anan Khalaili qualifies Israel for the quarter-finals

The selection of Israel qualified this Tuesday to the quarterfinals of the Sub 20 world after beating Uzbekistan 1-0 with a goal after 96 minutes of Anan Khalaili.

After surprising in a European sub-19 in which they were finalists, the team led by Ofir Haim made history again and got into the top eight of the World Cup, a competition that had never been played in its history.

Khalaili, who had come on after 56 minutes to replace Omer Senior, sealed his team’s victory in the dying moments after a great free kick from Ilai Madmoun.

After adding their first victory on the last date of the group stage, Uzbekistan came out ready to seal their ticket to the next instance.

As fans cheered in the stands of the Mendoza city stadium, Sherzod Esanov pushed the ball into the back of the goal just seven minutes after. However, the referee immediately annulled the goal for a foul against the rival goalkeeper.

Israel responded quickly and Tay Abed smashed a ball into the upright with a powerful header as the two teams traded attack for attack in a game in which Ofir Haim’s men handled the ball.

Great play by Abbosbek Fayzullaev down the left side of attack ended with another deflection off the post, this time after Esanov’s header put Uzbekistan ahead.

Omer Senior’s speed and Dor Turgeman’s header brought Israel close again, while on the other side goalkeeper Tomer Zarfati parried his opponent’s first, deflecting an impressive volley from Zafarmurod Abdirakhmatov.

At the start of the second half, Israel’s number 1 came back to prevent the loss of his goal, this time after a pass from behind by El Yam Kancepolsky that almost scored into his own goal.

Then the match slowed down until the final moments, when the vice-champion of Europe went on the attack in search of the goal that would avoid extra time.

Moments before 90 minutes, Hamza Shibli missed the goal in an implausible way and everything indicated that the teams should play 30 more minutes.

However, Khalaili went looking for the ball when Madmoun launched the last cross and took advantage of a rebound to bill and qualify his team for the next round.

There Israel will face the winner of Brazil-Tunisia on June 3 in the city of San Juan.

– Datasheet:

0. Uzbekistan: Asrobek Kejaev; Abubakir Ashurov, Abdukodir Ashurov, Jakhongir Urozov; Zafarmurod Abdirakhmatov, Bekhruzbek Askarov (m.68, Nodirbek Abdurazzokov), Sherzod Esanov, Saidafzalkhon Akhrorov (m.68, Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov); Dyorbek Ortikboev, Shakhzodjon Nematjonov (m.58, Pulatkhuja Kholdorkhonov) and Abbasbek Faizullaev.

Seleccionador: Ravshan Khaydarov.

1. Israel: Tomer Zarfati; Eli Feingold, Stav Lemkin, Orr Israelov, Roy Revivo; Ilai Madmoun, Roy Navi (m.46, El Yam Kancepolsky); Omer Senior (56m, Anan Khalaili), Tay Abed (80m, Ahmad Ibrahim), Ariel Lugassy (46m, Hamza Shibili) and Dor Turgeman (98m, Shon Edri).

Selector: Ofir Haim.

Goals: 0-1: m.96, Anan Khalaili.

Referee: The Argentinian Yael Falcón. He did not show any cardboard.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup, played at the stadium in the city of Mendoza. EFE