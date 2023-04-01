Among the four victims of a multiple murder, there is Rubén Cherres, one of the main names in the ‘Gran Padrino’ or ‘Encuentro’ case. There were signs of torture and the bodies had been around for almost a day. Who are the other victims?

Between the four bodies found in Santa Elena“one of the victims corresponds to Reuben David Cherres Fagglioni“, said the National Police, this Thursday, March 31, 2023.

Cherres, mentioned in the case ‘El Gran Padrino’ or ‘Caso Encuentro’ is one of the four people killed and tortured women who were found by the National Police. Here are 10 facts about this case:

The Minister of Government, Juan Zapata, indicated that according to the state of the bodies, the crime of Rubén Cherres would have been committed about 23 hours ago. Along with Cherres, three other people were murdered in a house in an exclusive resort in Punta Blanca, in the province of Santa Elena. Cherres would have leased the dwelling where the crime occurred since January 2023. The president, Guillermo Lasso, had ordered the search for the businessman linked to the ‘Encuentro’ or ‘Gran Padrino’ case. “You can tell that there was torture,” Zapata said – on FM Mundo -, so they have several hypotheses to investigate. According to the residents, they heard shots at dawn. The prosecution opened an investigation after the death of the four people (three men and one woman). The identity of three of the four deceased was confirmed: Rubén David Ch. F., César Eduardo AS and Juan Antonio AP (security guard). A fourth female corpsehas been identified. The bodies were transferred to the morgue for the respective autopsy. Rubén Cherres was being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office in the so-called ‘Encuentro Case’ ysAn arrest warrant issued on January 21, 2023 by a competent judge weighed on him. Cherres was a close friend of Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of President Lasso. Carrera and Cherres were pointed out for an alleged link to the Albanian mafia.