14th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival Celebrates the Beauty and Cultural Heritage of the Yangtze River

14th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival Opens in Yichang

The 14th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival kicked off in Yichang on the evening of September 16. The festival began with an opening ceremony, followed by a spectacular performance that showcased the beauty and cultural significance of the Yangtze River and its surrounding areas.

The performance incorporated elements of music, dance, poetry, and painting, and effectively conveyed the soul of the Yangtze River and the magnificence of the mountains and rivers. It also highlighted the rich thousand-year cultural heritage of Yichang and showcased the achievements in the protection and development of the Yangtze River.

The theme of this year’s tourism festival is “Green Yangtze River and Majestic Three Gorges,” and it will feature various activities held in Yichang from September 16th to 27th. These activities include the 2023 Hubei-Chongqing Rotating Chairman Meeting for Yangtze River Three Gorges Regional Tourism Cooperation, the 9th Yangtze River Piano Music Festival, the 9th Hubei Yichang (Yiling) Citrus Festival, and the Hubei Dangyang Guan Gong Cultural Tourism Festival, among others. In total, there are 18 events in five different categories.

The China Three Gorges International Tourism Festival is a widely recognized cultural tourism festival brand in the country. It is co-sponsored by the Hubei Provincial People’s Government and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government and has been held annually since 2010, alternating between Hubei Province and Chongqing City.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from various departments and districts of Chongqing Municipality and Hubei Province, as well as from the National Counterpart Support Region of the Three Gorges Region. Well-known artists, travel agents, and representatives from national study and travel camp bases were also present.

The festival plays a crucial role in the development of the Yangtze Three Gorges region, aligning with the Yangtze River Economic Belt development strategy and promoting coordinated regional development. The collaboration between Hubei Province and Chongqing City in organizing the festival and building the Yangtze River National Cultural Park has been instrumental in advancing the protection, ecological civilization construction, and economic development of the Three Gorges region.

Overall, the 14th China Yangtze River Three Gorges International Tourism Festival promises to be a grand celebration of the Yangtze River and its cultural heritage. It will provide visitors with an opportunity to explore the beauty and charm of the region while promoting sustainable tourism and regional development.

