The Hangzhou Asian Games Boosts Tourism During National Day Holiday

Hangzhou Experiences Surge in Tourism for Hangzhou Asian Games during National Day Holiday

Hangzhou, China – This year’s National Day holiday has combined with the Mid-Autumn Festival to become the longest statutory holiday of the year. As a result, many people have planned their travel during this period, with Hangzhou emerging as a popular tourist destination. The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games has further fueled the city’s popularity among tourists.

Hangzhou, known for its picturesque scenery and rich cultural heritage, has always been a favorite among tourists. However, this year, the city has seen an unprecedented surge in popularity due to the Asian Games. Xiaotian, a Hangzhou native working in Shanghai, expressed her difficulty in acquiring a high-speed rail ticket to return home for the National Day holiday. She explained, “It is difficult to get tickets every year, but this year it is especially difficult.” Xiaotian’s experience reflects the enthusiasm that the Hangzhou Asian Games has generated among the locals.

A recent search on 12306, China‘s official train ticket booking platform, revealed that high-speed rail tickets from first-tier cities to Hangzhou during the National Day holiday were almost sold out. For instance, from September 28th to 30th, nearly all high-speed rail tickets from Beijing to Hangzhou were unavailable. This high demand for transportation is indicative of the growing interest in visiting Hangzhou during the Asian Games.

In addition to transportation, the prices of hotels in Hangzhou have also experienced a significant increase. Searches on Ctrip, a leading travel booking platform, revealed that hotels near venues such as the Olympic Sports Center and E-Sports Center have raised their prices slightly compared to normal days leading up to September 23rd. For example, a deluxe double room in a hotel located approximately 900 meters from the Olympic Sports Center is priced at 428 yuan/night on September 17th. However, this price will rise to 1,088 yuan/night on September 21st.

The popularity of Hangzhou as a tourism destination during the Asian Games is evident in the data from Fliggy, an online travel agency. According to Fliggy, Hangzhou has firmly established itself among the top three popular domestic tourism destinations. International air ticket bookings to Hangzhou during the Asian Games have increased by more than 20 times compared to last year, and hotel bookings near event venues have increased by more than three times year-on-year. Notably, tourists from various cities within and outside of Zhejiang Province, as well as countries such as Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia, have come to Hangzhou to witness the games, contributing to the booming tourism industry.

The Asian Games has had a tremendous impact on the tourism industry in Zhejiang Province, with tourism bookings more than tripling compared to last year. The surge in bookings has propelled Zhejiang ahead of Jiangsu and Shanghai during this year’s National Day holiday.

As the influx of tourists continues, Hangzhou Railway Station has shown steady passenger flow. Over the past week, the station carried a total of 1.687 million passengers, averaging 241,000 passengers per day. Hangzhou East Railway Station alone carried 1.307 million passengers, averaging 187,000 passengers per day.

Popular destinations from Hangzhou Railway Station include Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Ningbo, Jinhua, Wenzhou, Taizhou, Quzhou, Hefei, Changsha, and Nanchang.

At Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, the number of arrivals has increased significantly with the opening of the Asian Games Village. More than 800 Asian Games personnel from Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries arrived in Hangzhou in a single day through the Asian Games dedicated channel at customs. This marked a doubling of the previous day’s arrivals.

To ensure smooth customs clearance for the increased number of Asian Games personnel, Hangzhou Customs has set up a dedicated Asian Games channel and installed 6 integrated intelligent gates in the entry and quarantine area. This allows Asian Games personnel to complete health verification and verification in one scan. The new system, which includes hand luggage machine inspection, ensures quick passage through the gate in just 2-4 seconds. Additionally, customs clearance of checked baggage is also efficient, as Hangzhou Customs utilizes non-intrusive intelligent machine inspection through remote identification, promoting “sensorless customs clearance” while maintaining effective supervision.

The Hangzhou Asian Games have undoubtedly catapulted Hangzhou’s tourism industry to new heights. The increased tourism numbers and the city’s successful handling of the surge in arrivals have not only showcased Hangzhou’s charm but also its capacity to host major international events. As the National Day holiday continues, Hangzhou looks forward to welcoming more tourists and providing them with an unforgettable experience during the Asian Games.

