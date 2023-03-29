Contribute to the environmental regeneration of the city by protecting its biodiversity and improving its naturalistic aspect. With these objectives in Casalecchio di Reno (BO), the forestation project supported by Allnet.Italia, an independent distributor with high added value, specialized in innovative solutions in IT and telecommunications, was carried out, with the technical support of AzzeroCO 2 a consultancy firm for sustainability and energy, founded by Legambiente and the Kyoto Club.

The forestation project involved an area of ​​about 5000 m2 located between Via Belvedere and Via Peli, in the western part of the Municipality near the Autostrada del Sole, where a total of 150 plantsamong trees and shrubs. An initiative which for Allnet.Italia also contains a further meaning as it is dedicated to Vanessa Lopergolo, Inside Sales Account of Allnet.Italia, who sadly died prematurely last September.

They attended the inauguration event of the area Barbara NegroniCouncilor for the Quality of the Environment and Territory of the Municipality of Casalecchio di Reno, Emiliano PapadopoulosCEO of Allnet.Italia, Kostas PapadopoulosCTO of Allnet.Italia, Diego De MarchiCSO of Allnet.Italia e Valentina Imperato Product Specialist di AzzeroCO 2 .

The aim of the project is to create, over time, a vegetal barrier that will help reduce the presence of fine particles generated by vehicular traffic, while performing a sound-absorbing function at the same time. Furthermore, the intervention will improve the landscape aspect of the neighborhood, also favoring the usability of the area thanks to the new trees that will create shaded areas that will allow the community to benefit from this regenerated green space.

Barbara NegroniCouncilor for the Quality of the Environment and Territory of the Municipality of Casalecchio di Reno, underlines: “The partnership with Allnet.Italia and AzzeroCO 2 that has materialized in this forestation intervention, we are particularly satisfied because this all-round involvement of realities sensitive to the issue of climate change goes in the direction of the environmental policy that the Municipality of Casalecchio di Reno has been developing in recent years, through the analysis of criticalities, the declination of planned actions and strategic regulatory instruments such as the SECAP (energy and climate action plan) and the PUG (general urban plan). The forestation of our territory, which we are planning in all the urban areas of Casalecchio di Reno, is part of one of the strategies envisaged”.

Particular attention was paid to the choice of planted plants identified among those consistent with the climatic and natural conditions of the area, including hackberry, cherry, holm oak and English oak.

It is an intervention which, in addition to increasing the natural heritage of the city, intends to strengthen the bond of Allnet.Italia with the territory. The company, born in 2000 in Bologna as a reality operating in the networking sector, has evolved over the years by expanding the offer to the entire ICT panorama while remaining, however, always strongly connected with the local territory of the Municipality and the metropolitan area of ​​Bologna with which it interfaces regularly in its growing role as a key player in the distribution landscape with high added value in one of the most dynamic and interesting markets of the moment, the ICT.

Emiliano PapadopoulosCEO of Allnet.Italia said: “We are thrilled to be able to reduce our impact on the territory that gave us birth and has seen it grow over the years. However, this initiative is not a one-off effort, but fits into a precise strategic development plan based on solid values ​​of environmental, economic and social sustainability. We know that the growth of Allnet.Italia can have an important impact on the surrounding environment and local communities and for us, the path of ‘growing up’ must be based on sharing and progress”.

An initiative that therefore aims to implement the company’s ESG (Environmental Social Governance) policies and for which Allnet.Italia had the technical support of AzzeroCO 2 .

“Increasing and protecting the urban green heritage is one of the best examples of how cities need to be redesigned to create a healthier environment for the community – he has declared Valentina Imperato Product Specialist di AzzeroCO 2 – The project that we have carried out with Allnet.Italia goes in this direction because the plants planted will help absorb climate-altering emissions, capture pollutants in the air and will allow the creation of a place in contact with nature of which citizens can benefit. The forestation intervention is part of the wider European LIFE Terra project which aims to mitigate the effects of climate change through the planting of 500 million trees by the end of 2025. An extremely ambitious project of which Legambiente is the only one Italian partner and AzzeroCO 2 supporter”.

The completed project is also part of a program of commitments already undertaken by the company to become 100% paperless and to achieve ESG certification by the end of 2023.

Attached are two photos of today’s inaugural moment in which Vanessa Lopergolo’s family members also took part and one of the intervention area.

Press contacts

Municipality of Casalecchio di Reno

Laura Lelli

[email protected]

+39 051 598242

Allnet.Italia

Josephine Ornago

[email protected]

+39 3662250305

For AzzeroCO 2

Valeria Morelli

[email protected]

347.8110607