Olga Charlan, 32 years old, from Mykolaiv, is the most famous Ukrainian fencer. In 2008 she became Olympic champion with the saber team, in 2012 in London and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro she won silver and bronze in the Olympic individual competitions, and in Rio also team silver. Together with her partner Luigi Samele, she is currently training in Bologna at the Vitus Scherma club and is taking part in the opposition to the decision of the International Fencing Federation to allow Russian and Belarusian fencers to compete again in international competitions from April.

How did you experience March, from the decision of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) to re-admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to the decision of the Ukrainian federation not to compete in international competitions where they will start?