Source title: 2 new confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia in Hebei Province, 125 new asymptomatic infections

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 12, 2022, there were 2 new confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia in Hebei Province; 125 new asymptomatic infections. Thirteen cases were cured and discharged, and 213 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation. As of 24:00 on December 12, there were 64 confirmed cases in Hebei Province; 1645 cases of asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation. Hebei Provincial Health Commission December 13, 2022

