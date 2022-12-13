Home News 2 new confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia in Hebei Province, 125 new asymptomatic infections – Teller Report
2 new confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia in Hebei Province, 125 new asymptomatic infections – Teller Report

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 12, 2022, there were 2 new confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia in Hebei Province; 125 new asymptomatic infections. Thirteen cases were cured and discharged, and 213 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

As of 24:00 on December 12, there were 64 confirmed cases in Hebei Province; 1645 cases of asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation.

Hebei Provincial Health Commission

December 13, 2022

