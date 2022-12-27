“2022 Heilongjiang Cold Water Fish Winter Fishing Season” Winter Fishing Ceremony was successfully held in Jingbo Lake, Mudanjiang





The ancient and mysterious fishing and hunting culture such as offering sacrifices to the lake, waking up the net, and Zhuangxing wine were displayed again, and the spectacular scene of silver carp and koi leaping out of Jingbo Lake was reproduced again… On the morning of December 27, “2022 Heilongjiang Cold Water Fish Winter The Winter Hunting Ceremony of “Catching Season” was successfully held in Jingbo Lake West Lake, Mudanjiang. Guests from all walks of life and many tourists participated in the ceremony.

Jingbo Lake Winter Fishing Ceremony

Integrating the fishing and hunting culture of the black soil ancestors

According to the introduction, the basic procedure of winter fishing is to first set the net on the ice, and the experienced fish will use the head according to the color of the ice, select the location and make ice eyes on the ice, pass the net under the ice, Gradually surround, and finally pull the fishing net under the ice to the ice at the outlet of the net. For this winter fishing, 2400 meters of extended fishing nets have been specially formulated, which is the highest in history.

“It’s fishing with the net!” The most exciting moment of winter fishing is when the net is drawn. Amidst the high-pitched chants of the fishermen, the large rubber wheels pulling the net began to twist, and the 2,400-meter-long net gradually slipped out of the ice cave. Immediately, along with the surging water vapor, the lively fathead fish, crucian carp, silver carp, carp, etc. rolled and jumped on the ice, with silver scales shining in the sun, which was really gratifying. A bird’s-eye view from a high altitude, Yuteng Ice Lake, constitutes a beautiful picture scroll in the ice and snow, and the lively scene also makes the tourists linger and forget to return.

fish scene

Head Fish Auction

In this winter fishing, 238,000 catties of lake fish were caught with the headnet. The “Headfish Auction” was also held on the spot, and three headfish (silver carp, lake carp, and Aohua) were auctioned for 1 million yuan, 2 million yuan, and 3 million yuan, totaling 6 million yuan.

Jingpo Lake is the largest volcanic lava barrier lake in the world. As the birthplace of Sushen ancestors, it has excellent ecology, rich aquatic products, and a long history of fishing and hunting culture and winter fishing tradition. “Millennium fishing and ecological fishing” is a true portrayal of Jingbo Lake’s fishing and hunting history going back to the present. It once created a winter fishing record of 860,000 catties with a single net. The fishing and hunting culture of Jingbo Lake is a shining point in the development chain of Yinggeling culture, Manchu culture and Haidong culture. In the long history, it has gradually formed a cultural accumulation with local and national characteristics. So far, the recorded winter catch can be traced back to the Tang Dynasty, and it has enjoyed a high reputation in the Liao and Jin Dynasties. Before the winter fishing, the traditional ceremony of “sacrificing to the lake and waking up the net” is still preserved: “sacrificing to the lake” is a sacrifice to the lake god, and “waking up the net” is a sacrifice to the fishing net, expressing people’s hope that the net will go down to the lake smoothly and safely. good wishes.

Big fish come out frequently

The atmosphere is warm

It is understood that “2022 Heilongjiang Cold Water Fish Winter Fishing Season” with the theme of “Millennium Fishing and Hunting Ecological Fishery” is not only an important measure of the provincial party committee and the provincial government to further build a pioneering place to practice the big food concept, but also to promote the revitalization of cold water fishery. It is also a demonstration It is an excellent window for fishing and hunting culture in Heilongjiang Province, promoting Longjiang ice and snow tourism, and promoting the brand of “Black Soil Premium”. In terms of the overall arrangement of the activities, “2022 Heilongjiang Cold Water Fish Winter Fishing Season” is carried out in the mode of “1+1+N”. As an important part of “1”, Jingbo Lake will give full play to the advantages of ecological fishery resources, Carry forward the long-standing winter fishing and hunting culture, promote the tourism brand image, and enhance the cultural effect of Mudanjiang City.

Mudanjiang has the reputation of “ice and snow resort, summer paradise”, and is a famous tourist city both at home and abroad. In recent years, Mudanjiang City has made use of “cold resources” to develop a “hot economy”, and has continued to polish the golden signboards of “Jingbo Scenery, Dream Snow Town, Forest Sea and Snow Field”, making every winter here unique and exciting.

fish head sacrifice net

head fish out of water

taste fish soup

harvest full

In this “Winter Fishing Ceremony”, activities such as “Football on Ice” and “Big Wave” Northeast Manchu traditional Yangko performances were held at the same time. The lake fish display was also held, and the “No. 1 Pot in the World + 18 Fish Pot” was held. “Fish stew tasting activity. During the Winter Catch Ceremony, a series of ice and snow cultural activities such as the opening of the 22nd Mudanjiang Snow Fortress, the Black Dragon Pool Winter Swimming Challenge, Ning’an Cuanxin Lake and Hailin Lianhua Lake Winter Catch were jointly launched, allowing guests and tourists to participate in Jingpo Lake. In the winter fishing ceremony, you can personally experience the snow and ice fun of the Northland.