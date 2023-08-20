Home » They burn motorcycles of alleged thieves in the Arizona neighborhood of Valledupar
Of the motorcycles belonging to alleged thieves were burned by residents of the Arizona neighborhood, in Valleduparthe afternoon of Saturday August 19.

According to information provided by the community, three men, each traveling on a motorcycle, they tried to rob the workers who work on the paving of the road in the vicinity of the parish of San Pablo Apóstol and the closed complex Los Cañaguates.

The workers, realizing the situation, They reacted and began to chase the criminals, who fled the scene on one of the motorcycles. in which they mobilized and shot against the community, while the remaining two were destroyed and incinerated.

The National Police arrived at the site to investigate what happened.

