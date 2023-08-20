They burn motorcycles of alleged thieves in the Arizona neighborhood of Valledupar

Of the motorcycles belonging to alleged thieves were burned by residents of the Arizona neighborhood, in Valleduparthe afternoon of Saturday August 19.

Read also: Captured in flagrante for theft in the Promised Land

According to information provided by the community, three men, each traveling on a motorcycle, they tried to rob the workers who work on the paving of the road in the vicinity of the parish of San Pablo Apóstol and the closed complex Los Cañaguates.

Do not stop reading: These are the municipalities of Cesar where there will be no energy on holiday Monday

The workers, realizing the situation, They reacted and began to chase the criminals, who fled the scene on one of the motorcycles. in which they mobilized and shot against the community, while the remaining two were destroyed and incinerated.

The National Police arrived at the site to investigate what happened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

