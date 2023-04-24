2023 Xi’an Public Library National Reading Activity “Scent of Books in Xi’an, Joyful Reading” kicks off- Chinadaily.com.cn

On April 23rd, World Book Day, the launching ceremony of Xi’an Public Library’s nationwide reading promotion activities was held in Xincheng District Library. The event was sponsored by the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, organized by the Xi’an Library, the Propaganda Department of the Xincheng District Committee, and the Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau of the Xincheng District, and co-organized by the Xincheng District Library and the Xincheng District Cultural Center. The purpose of the activity is to advocate reading for the whole people, guide the general public to develop good habits of loving, reading good books, and being good at reading. Carry out the socialist core values.

Yu Yajun, deputy director of Xi’an Culture and Tourism Bureau, said in his speech: “In recent years, with the goal of accelerating the high-quality development of public cultural services, Xi’an has made every effort to promote the construction of a “City of Books”, and built 14 public libraries, 12 There are 24-hour smart libraries, 57 urban study rooms, more than 2,700 (village) community bookstores, more than 4,000 digital cultural walls, and the four-level public cultural reading service network has achieved full coverage.”

The 2023 Xi’an Public Library Reading Activities for All was announced at the event site. From the beginning of spring to the golden autumn of October, public cultural institutions in the city will carry out 127 reading activities for all, focusing on good book recommendations, knowledge contests, reading sharing, lectures and exhibitions, etc., and Through the combination of online and offline, it provides citizens with a multi-level and multi-scenario reading experience.

In recent years, a series of activities advocating reading for all in Xi’an have been vigorously carried out, diversified reading experience platforms have been built one after another, and various measures to facilitate and benefit the people have been implemented, quietly changing the reading atmosphere in the ancient city of Xi’an.

With the “Social Security Card” in hand, reading is worry-free. The good news was released at the event that the “Social Security Card” will be available for borrowing in all libraries in the city. This convenience measure will also become an important measure of “benefiting and benefiting the people” of the Xi’an Municipal People’s Government to enhance the government’s public service support capacity and improve the reading level of the whole people.

“Reading enhances cultural confidence, reading broadens cultural horizons!” The event site issued an exciting reading initiative to the whole society, and also prepared a cultural feast for readers. The activities “Reading Promoter Contest” and “Millions of Digital Resources to Find Readers” will be extended to public libraries in the Guanzhong Plain urban agglomeration. This ancient capital presents a profound culture and a positive reading atmosphere.

In 2023, public cultural institutions at all levels in Xi’an will carry out branded national reading activities throughout the year with the theme of “Scholarly Reading in Xi’an”, so as to effectively improve the service efficiency of public cultural facilities and further expand the public reading field , to help the high-quality development of Xi’an’s public cultural services, and work together to build Xi’an into a “city of books” and “a city of reading”, so that all people can read and the city is full of books to become a beautiful scenery of the ancient city of Xi’an!

(China Daily Shaanxi Reporter Station)

