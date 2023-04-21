$24 billion more approved for Troncal del Guavio

The Government of Cundinamarca and the Ministry of Transportation formalized the inter-administrative agreement 1093 of 2023, which has the objective of joining efforts to improve the Troncal del Guavio highway through an additional investment of $24,000 million.

“We are very happy to see how we honor the word, we work as a team, holding workshops and demonstrating how Plan 500 has progressed, with an initial investment of $50 billion from the Government of Cundinamarca. The minister now allows us to be here with an addition of $24,000 million, which represents a great advance for the entire province,” said President Nicolás García.

For his part, the Minister of Transport Guillermo Reyes González declared that: “We have joined as a National Government to this investment that the Government of Cundinamarca has been making. This contribution is made with satisfaction, claiming connectivity in those places where there are so many difficulties in terms of roads”.

Also participating in the protocol signing were Nancy Valbuena Ramos, General Manager of the Cundinamarca Institute of Infrastructure and Concessions (ICCU), and Juan Alfonso Latorre Uriza, General Director of the National Institute of Roads (Invías).

Let us remember that the Troncal del Guavio will unite the municipalities of Guasca, Sueva, Gachetá and Ubalá, through the construction and intervention of the road corridor, benefiting the more than 80 thousand inhabitants of this important province of the department. Likewise, this road is considered relevant for the entry and exit of agricultural and livestock products, and inputs, which guarantee food and energy supply, not only from Cundinamarca, but also from Meta and Boyacá.