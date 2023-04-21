PTI leader Ali Zaidi remained in District Jail Malir on bail

Thursday, April 20, 2023, 11:41 pm

Karachi (Ummat News) Ibrahim Haidari arrested in a fraud case by the police, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Ali Zaidi was released from district jail Malir after being granted bail.

On the occasion of Ali Zaidi’s release, a large number of PTI leaders and workers were present outside District Jail Malir and greeted Ali Zaidi by garlanding him after his release.

Ali Zaidi while talking to the media said that thanks to Allah I have passed this ordeal, the former prime minister of this country was hit by bullets but he could not register the FIR of his choice, on the other hand, a member of the National Assembly was given 10 They were picked up in a year-old case.

Ali Zaidi said that my colleagues stood by me all the time, I was not alone for a minute, I am extremely grateful to all PTI workers.