According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 27.5% of the world population has their health at risk due to lack of physical activity.

In one of the first studies he carried out to survey the evolution of physical activity, it was revealed that Latin American countries have a high percentage of citizens at higher risk of getting sick due to their sedentary lifestyle.

Among the countries that top the list is Brazil with 47%, Colombia 36%, Ecuador and Chile with 26 and 27%; the WHO expects that by 2025 physical inactivity will have been reduced by 10 points, which is a significant challenge.

According to Juan Pablo Rey-López, PhD in Physical Education and Sports Medicine, professor at the International University of Valencia (VIU), physical activity has a series of characteristics that today can be confused by the excess of information on the internet. Regarding this issue in particular, the expert indicates that physical activity must be regulated and performed correctly according to age, genetics and health conditions, since exercising excessively brings negative consequences for the body.

“Doing moderate activity for a sufficient duration is already heart-healthy, it doesn’t matter if you do it daily or on the weekend, and it is not necessary to carry out an organized exercise or sport, it is enough to lead an active lifestyle.”

This is why he exposes 5 reasons to maintain an active lifestyle It is beneficial for general health:

– It has been shown that it decreases the risk of some diseases such as some types of cancer.

– Mitigate as much as possible the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart failure, high blood pressure, heart attacks, among others.

– The risk of type II diabetes. Finding that the VIU expert found after conducting an investigation called “the effect of exercise on quality of life in type 2 diabetes.”

– Low back pain is an issue that can also improve with physical activity that involves movement and stretching.

– Improving the quality of sleep, one of the issues that can have greater general discomfort in the proper functioning of the body.

On the other hand, Rey recommends exercise regularly, ideally 5 times a weekreiterating that it must be in a controlled, regulated and generic way, where exercises focused on aerobics and strength are very useful to stay active among the youngest and for the elderly stretching and balance will be essential to get the most out of it to physical activity.

Universities such as VIU are constantly updated with respect to these topics that are on the rise and do not stop being a trend over the years, making news publications on new studies on exercise, nutrition and health.

