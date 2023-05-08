For the first time since 1971, a Hindi film will be released in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film “Pathan” became the first film to release in Bangladesh since 1971.

“Pathan” will release in theaters in Bangladesh on May 12.

According to Nelson D’Souza in a statement, cinema has always been a means of uniting nations, races and cultures and through it people come closer to each other.

Nelson D’Souza said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following in Bangladesh, that’s why his film was allowed to be released.

It should be noted that after its release, “Pathan” has set a record by doing business of more than 1000 crore Indian rupees worldwide.