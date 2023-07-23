Home » 3 Tricks Used by Smart Investors From CoinTelegraph
News

3 Tricks Used by Smart Investors From CoinTelegraph

by admin
3 Tricks Used by Smart Investors From CoinTelegraph

©Reuters. Successfully investing in memecoins: 3 tricks used by smart investors

In 1984, a famous commercial for Kit Kat chocolate bars aired in England, in which an up-and-coming young band plays their demo tape in front of a bored music executive. And after eating a bar, the manager says: “You can’t sing, you can’t play and you look awful… you’ll go a long way.”

In some ways, this is precisely the appeal of memecoins for smart and smart people. But don’t be fooled: smart investors are making a lot of money with useless memecoinsinevitably at the expense of decidedly less smart people and with bad timing.

PEPE is bringing memecoins back into fashion. Source: Twitter

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  An American man who was filming a hidden camera of a woman at Gangnam Station was caught by citizens after escaping... suspension of departure

You may also like

celebrates 41 years with awards and book presentation...

Cuban Economy Minister Admits Slow Recovery and Rising...

Men and Women, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza...

Mitsumi Distribution consolidates its position in Ivory Coast...

They verify the progress of the buried networks...

33rd Tourism Naadam Kicks off in Xilin Gol,...

Zaki leaving for Bologna: “Thanks to the Italian...

Alias ​​’Tomate’ captured in Garzón for qualified theft

Shootings in the air and a greenhouse of...

DRC: Donat Liyoke elected president of the FECOFA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy