32-year-old drove drunk to the Wels police

A 32-year-old from Hungary appeared drunk to the police in Wels around 7 p.m. on Thursday. After a traffic accident, the man was supposed to come to the station for questioning, but turned up there with an alcohol level of 1.1 per mille.

The man’s driver’s license was provisionally taken away, a display will follow.

