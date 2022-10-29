Wuhan added 37 new cases of local asymptomatic infection risk points involving Magnolia Hotel, KFC, Park, Tea Baidao, etc.

A reporter from the CCTV news client learned from the Wuhan Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Hubei that from 0-24:00 on October 28, 37 new cases of local asymptomatic infections and 1 imported asymptomatic infection were added in Wuhan. The relevant information is hereby notified as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1: Living in Building 4 of Xinyuan Community, Beiyangqiao, Hongshan District, the nucleic acid was positive in the normalized nucleic acid screening, and then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: Lives at No. 22, West District, No. 205, Luoshi Road, Hongshan District. The nucleic acid is positive in the normalized nucleic acid screening, and then transferred to the Jinyintan Hospital of the city. Based on clinical manifestations, it is judged as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 3: Living in Building 4, Smart Garden, Jiandong, Hongshan District, positive nucleic acid was detected in the normalized nucleic acid screening, and then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 4: Living in Building 7, Fenghuo Chongwen Lanting, Hongshan District, positive nucleic acid was detected in the normalized nucleic acid screening, and then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: Living in Building 10, Jibaoli, Dajia Street, Jianghan District. The nucleic acid was positive during normalized nucleic acid screening, and he was immediately transferred to Jinyintan Hospital. Based on clinical manifestations, he was judged as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 6: Lives at No. 89, Qianjin 1st Road, Jianghan District. The nucleic acid is positive during the normalized nucleic acid screening. He is then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 7: Living in Building 4, Tingruiyoumi, Economic Development Zone, the nucleic acid was positive in the normalized nucleic acid screening, and then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 8: Living in Building 6, Taifu City, Country Garden, Hanyang District. The nucleic acid was positive during the normalized nucleic acid screening. He was then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 9: Living in Building 14, Dahua Bojinli Mansion, Qingshan District, positive nucleic acid was detected in the normalized nucleic acid screening, and then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 10: Lives in Building 6, Saibo Park, Hanyang District, and tested positive for nucleic acid in the screening of key populations. He was then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 11: Living in Building 1 of China Railway International City, Hanyang District, nucleic acid was detected positive in the nucleic acid test in the key control area, and then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 12: Living near 26-3 Shengli Street, Jiang’an District, the nucleic acid was positive in the nucleic acid test in the key control area, and then transferred to the Jinyintan Hospital of the city, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 13: Lives at No. 4, Poyang Xinli, Jiang’an District. The nucleic acid test was positive in the key control area, and he was transferred to Jinyintan Hospital in the city. Based on clinical manifestations, he was judged as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 14: Living at No. 18 Taipei Road, Jiang’an District, nucleic acid was detected positive in the nucleic acid test in the key control area, and then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 15: Living in Building 5, Dajia Community, Manchun Street, Jianghan District. The nucleic acid test was positive in the key control area, and he was transferred to Jinyintan Hospital. Based on clinical manifestations, he was judged to be an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 16: Lives at No. 1277 Jiefang Avenue, Jianghan District. The nucleic acid test was positive in the key control area, and he was immediately transferred to the Jinyintan Hospital of the city. Based on clinical manifestations, it was judged as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 17: Lives at No. 8, Zhoutou 2nd Village, Zhoutou Street, Hanyang District. The nucleic acid test was positive in the key control area, and he was immediately transferred to Jinyintan Hospital. Based on clinical manifestations, it was judged as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 18: Living in the Hang Seng Optoelectronics Park, Fengshu 1st Road, Caidian District. The nucleic acid test was positive in the key control area, and he was immediately transferred to the Jinyintan Hospital. Based on clinical manifestations, it was judged as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 19: Lives in Building 8, Ganggang Community, Hanyang District, and is a close contact of Asymptomatic Infected Person 17 notified on October 28. The nucleic acid positive was detected in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel, and they were transferred immediately. He was sent to Jinyintan Hospital in Jinyintan City and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 20: Living in Building 3 of the medicinal material dormitory in Jianghan District, close contact of Asymptomatic Infected Person 14 notified on October 21, the nucleic acid positive was detected in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel, and they were transferred immediately He was sent to Jinyintan Hospital in Jinyintan City and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 21: Lives in a private house to be demolished in Nanda Building, Jianghan District, and is a close contact of Asymptomatic Infected Person 4 notified on October 27. Nucleic acid positive was detected in the routine nucleic acid test of quarantined personnel. , and was then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 22: Lives in the facade of the food court (barbecue restaurant) in Happy Valley, Hanyang District, and is a close contact of the asymptomatic infected person 5 notified on October 26. The nucleic acid is positive in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel. , and was then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 23: Lives in Building 6, No. 89, Donghu Road, Wuchang District, and is a close contact of Asymptomatic Infected Person 5 notified on October 27. Nucleic acid positive was detected in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel. That is, they were transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected persons 24-25: Living in the guest house No. 23 attached to No. 13 Hangkong Road, Qiaokou District, the nucleic acid was positive in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel, and they were immediately transferred to Jinyintan Hospital. Asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 26: Living at No. 71 Hubianfang, Jiang’an District, the nucleic acid was positive in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel, and he was immediately transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 27: Living at No. 18 Taipei Road, Jiang’an District, a close contact of Asymptomatic Infected Person 14, the nucleic acid positive was detected in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel, and he was immediately transferred to Jinyintan Hospital. Clinical manifestations were judged as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 28: Lives in Building 1, No. 7 Guanghua Road, Jiang’an District. The nucleic acid test was positive in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel. He was then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 29-31: living in Jinli Mingzhu Garden, Jianghan District, close contact of asymptomatic infected person 4 notified on October 27, positive nucleic acid was detected in the routine nucleic acid test of quarantined personnel, and immediately He was transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic infected person 32-33: living in Meiqi International Apartment in Qiaokou District, the nucleic acid was positive in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined control personnel, and then transferred to the Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations .

Asymptomatic infected person 34: Living in the urban center of Lanshan, Qiaokou District, the nucleic acid was positive in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel, and he was transferred to the Jinyintan Hospital of the city. Based on the clinical manifestations, it was judged as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 35: Living in Building 7 of Hailun International, Qingshan District, close contact of Asymptomatic Infected Person 4, positive nucleic acid was detected in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined personnel, and then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, combined with Clinical manifestations were judged as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 36: Living in Building 12, Phase II, Central Living District, Hanyang District, a close contact of Asymptomatic Infected Person 5 notified on October 26, and tested positive for nucleic acid in the routine nucleic acid test of quarantined personnel, He was then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and was judged to be an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 37: Living in Building 5, Jinxiu Haoyuan, Caidian District. The nucleic acid was positive in the routine nucleic acid test of the quarantined control personnel. He was then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital, and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 38: A person who came from other places in Han Dynasty. After arriving in Han Dynasty on October 27, the self-driving truck was found to be positive for nucleic acid in the landing nucleic acid test. He was then transferred to Jinyintan Hospital in Jinyintan City and judged as an asymptomatic infection based on clinical manifestations.

At present, close contacts, sub-close contacts and general contacts of the above-mentioned asymptomatic infected persons have been screened and controlled, environmental nucleic acid testing has been carried out in key areas, and measures such as disinfection, closure and control have been implemented in corresponding areas.

The activity trajectory of the above-mentioned asymptomatic infected persons in Han has been compared and de-duplicated with the previously reported activity points. The new points are:

October 21st: Wuhan Science and Technology Institute, Fatty Shrimp Village (Shouyi Road), Zhiren Pharmacy (North Gate of China Railway International City), Motian Yipin, 810 Caidian Street, Shu Jiuxiang Hotpot Restaurant (Northwest Lake Store);

October 22: Yipin Mei Jewelry (Shuanglong Market), McDonald’s (AEON Jingkai Restaurant), Laowu BBQ (Hanyang AEON Mall), Magnolia Hotel (Wuhan Jiangtan Nanjing Road Science and Technology Museum);

October 23: Daijiahu Park, Yinghe Lake Road Everbright Grain and Oil Wholesale Market, Beef Noodle King Store (in Smart Garden in East Tsim Sha Tsui), Zhoutou Community, Hanyang District, Leke Sports and Fitness (Optical Valley Fanyuecheng Store), Leke Fitness (Luojia Hutong Store), Xiangyang Spicy Beef Noodles (Mirai City Store), Zhenchaya (Jiejiekou Future City Store), Luoshi Road Milk Station, Bawan Rice Bowl (Fan Yuecheng Store), Shengxin Fruits (Second Minzhu Street Store), Healthy People’s University Pharmacy (Youyi Road Store), Mr. Rice (Sogo Department Store, Sogo Store), Xiangyang Beef Noodle House (North Gate of China Railway International City), Tian Xianbei (North Gate of China Railway International City), Yu Yanmei Mixed Noodles Family , Youguo Fruit Store, Lotus Technology, Zhongbai Lawson (Taifu City Store), KFC (Jingkai Aeon Store), Hongmen Chai Turkey (Aeon Store), Zhenshang Coffee X Wu Alcohol Brewing (Zhongshan Avenue) No. 911 with No. 3), McDonald’s (AEON Jingkai Restaurant), Qianji (AEON Artisan Bakery), Magnolia Hotel (Wuhan Jiangtan Nanjing Road Science and Technology Museum);

October 24th: Daijiahu Park, Zhoutou Community in Hanyang District, Fried Goods Store at the entrance of Shuangtang Community on Huquan Street, Henan Noodle House (Huquan Street), Leke Sports and Fitness (Optical Valley Fanyuecheng Store), Ba Wangai Code Rice (Fanyuecheng Store), Chabaidao (Jiejiekou Future City Store), Luoshi Road Steamed Bun (Mafangshan Store), Logistics Point No. 144, Guadilianghuhoudi, Hanyang District, Today (Shouyi Mingju Store) ), Xiangyang Beef Noodles (Yuemachang Store), Sanzhen Minsheng Sweets Restaurant (Peng Liuyang Road Store), Wuhan Science and Technology College, Tmall Store, Wison Convenience Store, Tianxianbei (Poly New Wuchang Store), Zhen Shang Coffee X Wu Alcohol Brew (No. 911, Zhongshan Avenue, No. 3 attached), Lotus Technology, Compass Fitness (AEON Mall Store), Struggle Roast Bar (Country Garden Taifu City Store), Yipin Fresh (Maple Store) Huajindu Store), Magnolia Hotel (Wuhan Jiangtan Nanjing Road Science and Technology Museum Store), Qin Jin Noodle Restaurant (Lanling Road Store);

October 25th: Daijia Lake Park, Xiangpiao Piao’s special farm stir-fry (Optics Valley International Plaza), Leke Sports and Fitness (Optics Valley Fanyuecheng Store), Bawan Rice Bowl (Fanyuecheng Store), convenience today Store (Future City Store), Huazhong Logistics Supermarket, No. 19, Hankou North Avenue, Zouji Local Products and Daily Miscellaneous Hardware Locks, Xiangyang Niu Zamian (Yuemachang Store), Zhihong Palace Pastry (Peng Liuyang Store), Wuhan Science and Technology College, Tmall Store, Wison Convenience Store, Lotus Technology, Hehexian Rose Garden Vegetable Market, Magnolia Hotel (Wuhan Jiangtan Nanjing Road Science and Technology Museum Store), Mr. Rice (Shengzhi Building Store), Heshanyuan Baozi (Hailun International Store), Zhongbai Supermarket (Hailun International Store), Cainiao Station (Hailun International Store);

October 26: Daijiahu Park, Temporary Vegetable Market in the Central Square of Xinyuan District B, Beiyang Bridge, Zhongbai Warehouse (Yangang Road), Chicken Soup Bun (Fozuling Store 1), Leke Fitness (Optical Valley Pedestrian Street Store) , Koukou Chicken Soup Rice (Wuhan World City Store), Zhenchaya (Jiejiekou Future City Store), Shuanglong Market, Xiangyang Beef Noodles (Yuemachang Store), Xiangyang Beef Noodles (Shouyi Road Store), Wuhan Science and Technology College , Tianxianbei (Poly New Wuchang Store), Qijiawan Service Area, Old Shanghai Wonton Shop (Xinqiao Community Store), Lotus Technology, AEON General Department Store (Jiankai AEON Store), Magnolia Hotel ( Wuhan Jiangtan Nanjing Road Science and Technology Museum Store), Heshanyuan Baozi (Hailun International Store), Zhongbai Supermarket (Hailun International Store);

October 27: Daijiahu Park, Wufengzha Wholesale Market, Hongda Dry Seasoned Braised Frozen Products Wholesale in Xinyuan District A, Beiyangqiao, Leerle Wholesale Supermarket (Block B, Guoguang Building, Lumo Road), Bank of China ( Wuhan Luxiang Square Sub-branch), Wangshan Park, Mr. Zhenmian, No. 718 Luoyu Road, Luoshi Road Milk Station, Leke Sports and Fitness (Optics Valley Fanyuecheng Store), Zhencha House (Jiejiekou Future City Store), Luoshi Road Toady (Future City Store), today (Science and Technology Store), No. 38 Liuliu Lane, Mianxiangyuan (Minzhu Second Street Store), Wuhan Science and Technology College, Wuhan Huazhong Accounting Firm in Jiang’an District, Tianxianpei (Poly New Wuchang Store) ), Yifeng Auto Repair Center, Ganghua Xincun 106 Neighborhood Property Community Gate 71, Tianxianbei (Dahua Binjiang Store), Hubei Guangzhi International Travel Agency Jingkai AEON Sales Department, AEON General Department Store (King Kai AEON Store) , Magnotel Hotel (Wuhan Jiangtan Nanjing Road Science and Technology Museum);

October 28: Heshanyuan Baozi (Hailun International Store).

Please take the initiative to report to the community (village) or work unit where you live immediately and actively cooperate with the implementation of relevant epidemic prevention and control measures such as flow investigation, nucleic acid testing, and isolation control.

At present, the global epidemic is still developing, the new coronavirus is constantly evolving, and there are still many uncertainties in the prevalence of the Omicron variant. The general public is requested to consciously abide by the prevention and control measures, cooperate with nucleic acid testing in an orderly manner, do not gather together, do not gather, and do not travel or go on business trips to medium and high-risk areas and areas where confirmed cases are reported unless necessary; insist on wearing masks, washing hands frequently, cleaning frequently, and using public Chopsticks, one-meter noodles and other hygiene habits, and do a good job of self-health monitoring. If you have symptoms such as sore throat, dry cough, fever, fatigue, decreased sense of smell and taste, go to the fever clinic immediately, wear a mask throughout the medical treatment, and avoid taking public transportation.