Home News 425 people from Linz were naturalized last year
News

425 people from Linz were naturalized last year

by admin
425 people from Linz were naturalized last year

In the past year Linz has grown by almost 2900 inhabitants. Exactly 18,645 people moved to Germany and 15,784 moved away. 12,633 of the newcomers came from abroad. The most represented nationalities were Ukraine, Romania, Syria, Croatia and Germany.

“Invariably Well-Integrated Citizens”

In the same period “The citizens of Linz, who are naturalized every year, are almost without exception well-integrated fellow citizens who have built a livelihood here. Almost 40 percent were born in Austria and have a good education,” says Mayor Klaus Luger (SP).

Long-term stagnation since 2006

Looking at the long-term development, a true “naturalization boom” can be observed in the years 1999 to 2005 as a result of the Yugoslav war in the early 1990s. The tightened citizenship law of 2006 put an end to the boom and since then the number of naturalizations has stagnated.

Asians were naturalized most often

In recent years, more and more people from Asia have been naturalized, 37 percent in the previous year, followed by 16 percent from the former Yugoslavia, 15 percent from Africa and 6.4 percent from Turkey. The most common previous nationalities were Syria (59 people), the Russian Federation (45 people), Afghanistan (43 people), Kosovo (31 people) and Turkey (27 people).

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

See also  The 16th Plenary Session of the 12th Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in Guangzhou. The 13th Provincial Party Congress was held on May 22._Government News_Jiangmen Municipal People's Government Portal Website

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Marína Gálisová: When we had a fight and...

Ubaté will host the third and fourth stop...

New AI co-pilot for the office: ChatGPT for...

Slovak MiGs will finally save the lives of...

Improve health post in Dipurdú, Medio San Juan

Motorists have creative excuses ready

Firearms are the leading cause of infant and...

They militarize the southern area of ​​Cesar during...

Turkey stall in the district of Rotenburg catches...

López Obrador “uncovers” by mistake the possible opposition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy