In Cesar, 153 drivers were sanctioned over the weekend

During the weekend, which included the festive bridge for Ascension Day, a total of 153 drivers were penalized for violating traffic regulations in the department of Cesar.

Also read: In Becerril: a minor drowned in the river

The day with the highest sanctions was Sunday with 57 cases, when 12,320 vehicles entered the department and 11,047 left. However, according to the National Police, the largest mobilization occurred on Friday, the day on which 13,759 vehicles left.

During the three days, the Traffic and Transportation Section of the National Police in coordination with the Departmental Traffic Institute, Idtracesar, held road prevention days.

“We are in the different corridors providing all the attention and guarantees of the safety of the travelers who circulate through our department”stated Carlos Alberto Vega, director of Idtracesar, at the start of the awareness campaign.

Travelers had 14 control points located in Valledupar, Bosconia, the San Roque – La Paz, San Alberto – La Mata highway, among others.

Do not stop reading: Valledupar corregimientos will be without power on Tuesday, May 23

However, in terms of security in the department, there was a traffic accident involving an intermunicipal bus near the municipality of San Alberto. Also, two people died in a care center due to accidents that occurred in previous days.