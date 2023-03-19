Colombia, like many other countries in the world, is looking for new ways to generate energy that are sustainable and friendly to the environment. In this sense, the country has been advancing in the use of renewable energies, which are becoming an increasingly viable and competitive alternative to conventional energy sources.

Without going any further, one of the recent data on renewable energy generation from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Colombia is among the 10 countries that produce the most this type of energy, where it would also be the second largest manufacturer in Latin America, according to the last scale presented.

Added to this data is that of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, in Colombia, which says that the installed capacity of non-conventional renewable energy (ERNC) has been growing in recent years. Only in 2020, the installed capacity of ERNC reached 2,094 megawatts, which represents an increase of 21% compared to the previous year.

Despite the advances, there are still challenges to overcome. One of them is that even 40% of CO2 emissions in the country are emitted by energy producers, according to figures from the country’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development. In addition, 43% of the country’s energy matrix is ​​produced by coal, followed by 40% of oil and 16% of natural gas. (2020 data)

For this reason, given this scenario, various alternatives arise to be able to make the transition to renewable energy. One of them is the startup Cleanlight, which seeks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and contribute to the fight against climate change, through the use of solar energy. “Our goal is to provide affordable and efficient renewable energy solutions, so that more companies can join this revolution,” says Jordab Bulter, CEO of Cleanlight.

This company today has made various installations of solar panels in different industries in the country, such as construction, agribusiness and mining. These teams operate thanks to solar energy captured by photovoltaic panels, which charge a bank of batteries for continuous work during the night for 18 hours.

“Clean Light’s mobile lighting solar towers are designed to tolerate work in harsh environments, whether it is within a mining or construction site, as well as in saline and high-altitude environments, likewise, the carbon footprint of a tower standard model lighting contributes to the reduction of the carbon footprint from 8.23 ​​tons Co2e per unit. In addition, this is a great benefit for companies is that, in maintenance, solar lighting towers can save $10,722.80/year per unit. “We saw the potential that the country has and that is why we arrived so that in the case of these mentioned sectors they can commit even more to the environment at very low costs and without ceasing to produce and contribute great income to the Colombian economy,” says Jordan. Butler CEO of Cleanlight.

On the other hand, the solar energy startup, which has already raised significant capital, seeks to invest in our country to expand throughout the national territory and accompany the construction, agribusiness and industrial sectors, to present even more products quality and friendly to the environment contributing socially to everyone. “First, we want to cover companies, since they are the ones that generate the greatest environmental impact, but we hope to soon bring a technology that has already been proven in other countries, so that citizens can reduce their carbon footprint and, at the same time, save their monthly expenses through clean energy” adds the CEO of Cleanlight.