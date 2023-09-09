5-1. Brazil ahead in the qualifiers with a win and exhibition by Neymar

Neymar of Brazil celebrates a goal today, in a match of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 Soccer World Cup between Brazil and Bolivia at the Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença state stadium in Belém (Brazil). EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

The Brazilian soccer team took the lead in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with this Friday’s 5-1 win over Bolivia and a display by Neymar, who scored two goals and had the luxury of wasting a penatli.

Today in the Amazonian city of Belém, Neymar became the Canarinha’s top scorer, with two more than Pelé. Two more goals were scored by Rodrygo and one by Raphinha to complete the win.

The Bolivian discount was scored by Víctor Ábrego in the 78th minute.

The match also marked the debut with the Canarinha of coach Fernando Diniz, who simultaneously directs Fluminense and will be in charge until July 2024, when the arrival of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, current coach of Real Madrid, is expected.

Neymar, who reappeared in the national team, was the protagonist from the beginning and brought danger to Guillermo Viscarra’s goal.

The Saudi Al-Hilal forward missed a first opportunity to become the top scorer of the Brazilian team, according to FIFA, by wasting a penalty in the 16th minute, after a handball in the area by Adrián Jusino.

Neymar and the late Pelé, in FIFA’s accounts, had 77 goals.

However, for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which includes some friendly matches that are not considered by FIFA, Pelé has 95 goals compared to Neymar’s now 79.

Canarinha opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, after a play started by Danilo, which ended with a cross from Raphinha and a definition from Rodrygo.

Then it was Neymar, in a nice individual play; Raphinha, Rodrygo himself and Richarlison were the ones who looked for the second goal, but the first half ended with just the minimum advantage for the home owners.

In the second half, with one minute left, Raphinnha evaded several rivals and beat Viscarra to score the second.

But when Bolivia tried to recover, in the 52nd minute, Bruno Guimarães enabled Rodrygo and the Real Madrid forward made it 3-0, which the VAR had to confirm.

The 4-0, which meant Neymar’s record, came after 1 minute when the former French PSG striker scored on Viscarra after a pass from Rodrygo.

In Bolivia’s first attack, at 77 minutes, the newly introduced Ábrego beat goalkeeper Ederson to score the discount.

In the 79th minute, Neymar hit the crossbar with a shot and in the 92nd minute, already in stoppage time, he retaliated with the second of his own and the fifth for Brazil after a cross shot by Raphinha, Barcelona forward.

Another record that was recorded in the match was that of the Bolivian Marcelo Martins Moreno, who completed 103 official matches with the Green and surpassed former captain Ronald Raldes, now retired.

Martins Moreno, whose father was Brazilian, came to defend the Brazilian under-20 team, but then decided to play for Bolivia, his country of birth and that of his mother, to become its historic striker.

On the second day, on Tuesday, Brazil will visit Peru in Lima, which on Thursday tied 0-0 with Paraguay, and Bolivia will host Argentina, which beat Ecuador 1-0 in Buenos Aires.

– Datasheet:

5. Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães (m.83, Ibañez), Renan Lodi (m.69, Renan Lodi); Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães (m.70, Joelinton), Neymar; Rodrygo (d.88, Gabriel Jesus), Raphinha and Richardson (d.69, Matthew Cunha).

Coach: Fernando Diniz.

1. Bolivia: William Viscarra; Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, Marcelo Suarez; Diego Bejarano (m.46, Hector Cuellar), Gabriel Villamil, Boris Cepedes (m.57, Luciano Ursino), Diego Medina, Roberto Fernandez (m.57, Carlos Roca); Jaime Arrascaita (m.75, Jaume Cuellar) and Marcelo Martins Moreno (m.70, Victor Abrego).

Coach: Gustavo Costas.

Goals: 1-0, m.23: Rodrygo. 2-0, m.46, Leaf. 3-0, m.52: Rodrigo. 4-0, m.60: Neymar. 4-1, m.77: Victor Abrego. 5-1, m.92: Neymar.

Referee: Referee: the Paraguayan Juan Gabriel Benítez. He warned Neymar, Martins Moreno and Ursino.

Incidents: Match on the first day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup played before 48,183 spectators at the Mangueirão stadium, in the city of Belém. EFE

