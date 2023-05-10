5 HECTARES OF MARIJUANA DESTROYED IN LIMA SAN PEDRO. « CDE News

10
SAN PEDRO (special envoy) The personnel of the Police Investigations Department proceeded to verify a property located in Paso Tuna in the District of Lima. The plantation was located on the property of a livestock establishment where the personnel arrived at the place through human sources.
The place is about 2,000 meters from a local road where they entered on foot. The cut, destruction and incineration order was ordered by the anti-drug prosecutor of San Pedro Jorge Encina.
DESTROYED EVIDENCE
- Three hectares of alleged Marijuana in the harvest stage, in a plot.
- Two hectares of alleged Marijuana in the growth stage, in a plot.
- 15 kg of alleged marijuana seeds in a burlap bag.
- 2 precarious camps
- 700 kg of allegedly chopped marijuana, distributed in 20 bags.
- Various items for subsistence.
comment
