5 HECTARES OF MARIJUANA DESTROYED IN LIMA SAN PEDRO. « CDE News

SAN PEDRO (special envoy) The personnel of the Police Investigations Department proceeded to verify a property located in Paso Tuna in the District of Lima. The plantation was located on the property of a livestock establishment where the personnel arrived at the place through human sources.

The place is about 2,000 meters from a local road where they entered on foot. The cut, destruction and incineration order was ordered by the anti-drug prosecutor of San Pedro Jorge Encina.

DESTROYED EVIDENCE

Three hectares of alleged Marijuana in the harvest stage, in a plot.

Two hectares of alleged Marijuana in the growth stage, in a plot.

15 kg of alleged marijuana seeds in a burlap bag.

2 precarious camps

700 kg of allegedly chopped marijuana, distributed in 20 bags.

Various items for subsistence.

