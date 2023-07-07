5-year-old girl feels bad at summer camp, Pegasus intervenes to take her to Meyer [notiziediprato.it]

07.07.2023 h 15:16 comments

5-year-old girl feels bad at summer camp, Pegasus intervenes to take her to Meyer

It happened in the early afternoon of today in Mercatale di Vernio. The little girl had just finished eating when she accused the illness

Pegasus also intervened, on the afternoon of today 7 July, to help a 5-year-old girl who fell ill while she was participating in the summer camp of the parish of Mercatale di Vernio. It was the animators themselves who sounded the alarm, together with the parish priest, seeing the little girl not feeling well immediately after lunch. The 118 sent an ambulance and self-medication to the scene. The doctor, after seeing the little girl, decided to have the air ambulance intervene in order to transfer her as soon as possible to the Meyer in Florence. Pegasus then landed at the sports field where in the meantime the ambulance had taken the little girl. According to what was learned, the child would always remain conscious.

updates follow

Date of the news:

07.07.2023 h 15:16

comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

