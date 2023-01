The 50-year-old engineer Franco Crosilla was found lifeless in his home in Sacile by his teenage children on the morning of Thursday 5 January.

The man was suddenly taken ill and the rush of the 118 health workers alerted by his children to the home in San Giovanni del Tempio was useless: unfortunately there was nothing more to be done.

Crosilla, originally from Tolmezzo, was a manager in the Eurotravi company in Cordignano.