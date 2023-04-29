Bad news! New sanction for Atlético Nacional by Dimayor

DIM vs Atlético Nacional, who needs the victory in the classic paisa the most?

He Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) and Atlético Nacional They will face each other this Saturday for matchday 17 of the Colombian league, a duel to which both arrive in need of a victory that will allow them to climb positions and get closer to qualifying for the semifinal home runs.

The purslane, led by the Brazilian strategist Paulo Autuori, they are seventh with 22 points, the same number of units as their rival who is eighth. El Poderoso, led by the ex-archer from Antioquia David Gonzalezhas just beaten Atlético Huila 2-3 this week with an outstanding performance by the youth Miguel Monsalvewho served two assists.

The Powerful will not be able to count on his scorer Diber Cambindo, who was injured in his last presentation in the city of Neiva. The central defender Guillermo Tegue will not be there either and the experienced goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo is in doubt until the last minute.

National Athleticmeanwhile, will have two noticeable casualties for the classic: that of the winger Dorlan Pabón and that of the right side Andrés Felipe Románboth by suspension.

“I rescue the return of Sergio Mosquera, Jhon Duque, Brahian Palacios, Francisco Da Costa, Jhon Solís and Jarlan Barrera which is already coming back. We are grabbing the whole group is an important moment”, said Autuori, who this season has had to deal with many problems due to injuries.