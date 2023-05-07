5,000 soldiers will fight multi-crime groups in national parks

More than 5,000 soldiers are deployed in national parks to evict «multi-crime groups» made up of Colombians and Venezuelans who, with their actions, affect the environment. This was reported this Saturday by the operational strategic commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Domingo Hernandez Larez.

These are groupsof predation of nature», said the official via Twitter. He added that “they disrespect all kinds of codes and land regulations in the Amazon basin and its tributaries.”

He indicated that “thousands of liters of fuel, hundreds of engines, rafts, pipes, plants, chemical agents, cabins and other logistical materials are destroyed daily” in “combined operations” with Colombia. This, with the aim of “Eradicate this devastating scourge caused by the unconsciousness of these armed outlaws”.

“The FANB will maintain and extend the deployment (…) in the security and defense areas of the nation protected by the State,” added Hernández Lárez. Through this social network, the official frequently reports operations against illegal mining and drug trafficking, among other illegal activities.

Last Thursday, it reported the seizure of 100,000 liters of fuel in the Yapacana National Park, in Amazonas state. These were used for illegal mining.

In this same park, an illegal mining “logistics system” was destroyed. It was operated by “criminal groups”, as indicated by the official on April 15.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!